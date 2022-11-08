The Colts on Monday became the second NFL team to dismiss its head coach during the 2022 season. It's unlikely that anyone will top Indianapolis when it comes to infusing such a change with drama, after owner Jim Irsay abruptly named former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday, who's never coached in college or the NFL, Reich's interim replacement. But rest assured more changes will be coming around the NFL, either later this season or immediately following.

Nine weeks into the 2022 schedule, here's an updated look at some of the top candidates to follow in Reich's footsteps and be replaced at their current posts, as well as some assistants on the rise as potential 2023 head coaching hires:

Candidates to be replaced

3. Lovie Smith (Texans)

Houston has been in every one of its games this year, which is quite a testament to Smith's leadership considering the dearth of starting-caliber talent he was afforded by management. At 1-6-1, however, with an offense that's scored more than 20 points just once in eight games, this franchise is probably bound for a major reset under center. Fair or not, it's just hard to believe an organization that's openly flirted with younger minds like Josh McCown and Jonathan Gannon will entrust the next phase of their perpetual rebuild to a coach who would enter 2023 at age 65, likely searching for his first winning record in 11 years.

2. Nathaniel Hackett (Broncos)

The book on Hackett's first half as a first-time head man has already been written: despite the big-ticket addition of Russell Wilson under center, his offense has been one of the least reliable in the NFL, generally lacking explosiveness, creativity and discipline. Wilson may be slowly turning a corner halfway through his first year outside of Seattle, but general manager George Paton played seller at the trade deadline, and the franchise's shiny new ownership group could justify putting its own stamp on the staff if Hackett can't avoid a losing debut in a division where the Chargers and Raiders have underperformed.

1. Josh McDaniels (Raiders)

Josh McDaniels USATSI

Speaking of AFC West duds, most expected the Raiders to play catch-up in a division that includes Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. But few anticipated Las Vegas to look so thoroughly unprepared to claim an early lead or hold a late one. In the last two weeks alone, they've been shut out and, separately, blown a 17-point lead for the third time this year. At 2-6, they don't even boast the promise of a steadying offense. Even with Davante Adams at his disposal, Derek Carr has actually regressed under McDaniels' watch, and owner Mark Davis was reportedly eyeing bigger names for the job before landing his current man.

Candidates to be promoted

3. Jonathan Gannon (Eagles)

The former Colts and Vikings assistant was a hot name in league circles even as his first go as Eagles defensive coordinator saw a painfully vanilla approach net mixed results. A year later, 39-year-old "JG" has called games more freely with much-improved personnel, and his unit -- ranked No. 3 in the NFL behind just the 49ers and Broncos -- easily leads the NFL in takeaways. Only twice during the Eagles' 8-0 start has an opponent scored more than 17 points, with his "D" helping secure two-score victories over contenders like the Cowboys and Vikings. As long as he keeps taking advantage of the talent at his disposal, his numbers could pair with his personable approach to have teams lining up for interviews.

2. DeMeco Ryans (49ers)

What has carried Kyle Shanahan's teams into the playoff conversation the last two years, despite a litany of different issues at quarterback? Certainly Shanahan's run game has played a part, but you'd be fooling yourself if the first honor didn't go to San Francisco's "D," which hasn't skipped a beat under Ryans, 38, since Robert Saleh's departure. Banged up or not, his unit has been a steady terror in the trenches; though susceptible to slip-ups against the best of the best (see: Mahomes, Patrick), it remains the top reason the 49ers could surprise out of the NFC again. Ryans on his own, meanwhile, has been a vaunted leader since his playing days as an Eagles and Texans captain. It's a matter of time until he commands an entire team.

1. Ken Dorsey (Bills)

Ken Dorsey USATSI

The easiest way to become a head coaching target these days: be the offensive coordinator for the NFL's best offense. Dorsey, 41, is just that, overseeing Josh Allen and Co. under Sean McDermott. But he's not only that. Besides boasting the tried-and-true experience of playing QB in the NFL, Dorsey has a background in team management from his days as a scout and athletic director. And he's also been a staple of Allen's career-long growth, initially serving as the QB's position coach starting in 2019, which just so happened to be Allen's first noticeable step forward as a pro passer. Buffalo's passing game coordinator in 2021, his hands have been all over one of the game's most explosive aerial attacks, and that alone bodes well for today's NFL.