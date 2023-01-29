The final four teams in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket are set, as the Eagles will host the 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game and the Chiefs will host the Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. Both games will be played on Sunday, with Eagles vs. 49ers (+2.5) kicking off at 3 p.m. ET and Chiefs vs. Bengals (+1.5) starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Which teams should you advance in the 2023 NFL playoffs as you make your Super Bowl 57 predictions? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC Championship and NFC Championship of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top 2023 NFL playoff predictions

One of the NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It says the 49ers only have a 25.4% chance of winning the 2023 Super Bowl, the third-lowest percentage of the teams remaining in the field. The 49ers can make an argument that they have the top roster in the NFL, but injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo have left them on their third-string quarterback. While Brock Purdy acquitted himself in five regular-season games as a starter and the team's wild-card win over the Seahawks, he was humbled against the Cowboys during the NFL divisional round.

Now, Purdy will take on another elite defense in the Eagles, who ranked eighth in points allowed and second in yards allowed. Even if Purdy can find a way to sneak past MVP candidate Jalen Hurts and into the Super Bowl, either Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow will be waiting and the quarterback matchup would favor the AFC team in either scenario. Mahomes already torched San Francisco's defense for 423 yards and three touchdowns in Week 7. See which teams to back right here.

2023 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

AFC teams remaining :

1. Chiefs

3. Bengals

NFC teams remaining:



1. Eagles

2. 49ers

NFC, AFC Championship Game:



Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC: Chiefs vs. Bengals (+1, 47.5) at 3 p.m. ET

NFC: Eagles vs. 49ers (+2.5, 45.5) at 6:30 p.m. ET



2023 Super Bowl



Sunday, Feb. 12



AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at 6:30 p.m. ET