As the 2023 NFL season fast approaches, we will dive into every team in the league, including the four teams in the NFC North, a division which appears completely up for grabs. It's wide open, especially with the Packers entering their first season without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is now playing for the Jets.

Below we look at the scouting report for every team in the division along with one interesting fact for each entering the season, plus we'll look at the best and worst fan moments in every franchise's history.

2023 scouting report: The Vikings will look a little different on offense in 2023 with Alexander Mattison and Jordan Addison expected to replace the production from Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen. Still, with Kirk Cousins connecting with Justin Jefferson this team has a good shot at repeating as division champions, and maybe redeeming their early playoff exit last year.

Interesting fact to know for 2023 season: The Vikings became the first team in NFL history to win at least 12 games but finish with a negative score differential in 2022. Their NFL-record 11 wins in one-score games could point to regression in 2023. They are the 13th team to win at least nine one-score games in a season all time. Only four of the previous 12 returned to the playoffs in the following season.

Best fan moments in team history -- Minneapolis Miracle: It was January of 2018 when the Vikings and New Orleans Saints faced off for a divisional playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings took a 17-0 lead in the first half, only for the Saints to come back and go up 24-23 with less than 30 seconds of play left. Quarterback Case Keenum found Stefon Diggs and a missed Saints' tackle allowed Diggs to go 61 yards to the house as time expired.

Worst fan moments in team history -- Four Super Bowl losses in seven years; 2001 NFC Championship: The Lions had star players and Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant, and while the talent was enough to keep making trips to the big game, it was never enough to win them.

Another moment Minnesota fans will forever dread: The Vikings had NFL touchdown pass leader Daunte Culpepper, Cris Carter and Randy Moss and yet despite being the favorites, Minnesota got blanked 41-0 to the Giants.

2023 scouting report: The Lions are a team on the rise after an impressive second half of the 2022 season. Amon-Ra St. Brown was one of the best rookie wide receivers last year and should only get better in 2023. The Lions added running back David Montgomery and got rid of Jamaal Williams. They improved their secondary, signing cornerback Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Interesting fact to know for 2023 season: The Lions are getting massive hype (and respect) in 2023, even to the point of opening the season against the defending Super Bowl champions. This is one of the most interesting storylines to follow all season. Let's not forget they haven't won a division title since 1993, a playoff game since 1991, a road playoff game since 1957 and a championship since 1957. They have 25-1 odds to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook, their shortest odds since 2012, when they finished 4-12. Detroit has not been able to live up to the hype in recent decades, but it's a new day!

Best fan moment in team history -- Kicking Packers out of the playoffs: In the final game of last season, the Lions could not get themselves into the playoffs ... but they could kick the Packers out. Ahead of the game, the Lions made it clear that they would be playing at 100 percent and wanted to defeat Aaron Rodgers and Co. in what would end up being the quarterback's last game with Green Bay. The Lions won 20-16 and for the first time since 2017, they ended the season with a winning record.

Worst fan moment in team history -- Winless 2008 season: There is not much good that came of the 2008 Lions season, with the team ending up 0-16. They won all four preseason games, but would not win again until Week 3 ... of the 2009 season. The team gave up 517 points during the season, which was a franchise record at the time.

Green Bay Packers

2023 scouting report: There's no greater mystery in the NFL this season than the Green Bay Packers as Jordan Love looks to fill the massive hole left by Aaron Rodgers after backing him up for three seasons. The range of possible outcomes for Love's season is wild: Complete bust. Average QB. Breakout star. Everything is on the table.

Interesting fact to know for 2023 season: Between Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay has had an MVP starting QB (future or former) in 31 straight seasons, the longest streak in NFL history. Who knows, maybe Love can continue the insane three-decade streak.

Best fan moments in team history -- First Super Bowl; Rodgers Era: The Packers' first Super Bowl win was in the first-ever Super Bowl, the one that started a 50-plus year tradition and what would become the biggest event in American sports. The Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in January of 1967. Future Hall of Famers Lamar Hunt, whom the AFC Championship would eventually be named after, Hank Stram, Bart Starr and many others were all on the field for the big game. The Packers were coached by the legendary Vince Lombardi, who was so great that the league went on to name the Super Bowl trophy after him. That first Packers' team had a lot of influence and impact on the future of the league.

When the Brett Favre ended in Green Bay, the future was uncertain for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers' first full season came in 2008, a few years after he was drafted. His first season ended with a 6-10 record, but nearly where he played a full season after that, the Packers were a top team. Rodgers helped lead the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV against the Steelers, was named MVP of the championship, was the league's MVP four times (the same number of times he was first-team All-Pro) and he was selected to 10 Pro Bowls. With Rodgers on your offense, there was always a chance to win, even when it seemed unlikely, he could throw up a Hail Mary and somehow walk away with the W.

Worst fan moment in team history -- End of Rodgers Era: All good things must come to an end. The Rodgers era in Green Bay ended with a bit of bitterness, as the two sides were clearly ready to move on from each other. The Packers' last season with Rodgers ended without a playoff berth and a losing season.

2023 scouting report: Quarterback Justin Fields had a great season in 2022, but his team struggled. As he prepares for the 2023 season, he has high expectations for himself and his offense, predicting that he will throw for over 4,000 yards. The team added wide receiver DJ Moore this offseason via trade to help boost the passing attack.

Interesting fact to know for 2023 season: The Bears offense finished first in rushing (3,014) and last in passing (2,219 yards) last season. They had 795 more rush yards than pass yards, the largest margin by any team since the 1978 Chiefs.

Best fan moments in team history -- Walter Payton; Super Bowl XX: Walter Payton is one of the most important players to wear a Bears jersey. He was with the franchise from 1975 to 1987, and during that time was a Super Bowl champion, NFL MVP, NFL Offensive Player of the Year, NFL Man of the Year, five-time First-team All-Pro, nine time Pro Bowler and the NFL rushing yards and rushing touchdowns leader. He was great on and off the field and now has the Man of the Year award named after him.

The Bears' only Super Bowl win was in 1986, a 46-10 drubbing over the Patriots. The Bears were led by 1985 NFL Coach of the Year Mike Ditka, who assembled a dominant defense that allowed the fewest points, total yards and rushing during the regular season. The only negative to the dominant win was Walter Payton not scoring a touchdown.

Worst fan moment in team history -- Super Bowl loss: The Bears lost Super Bowl XLI 29-17 to the Indianapolis Colts. Things looked good for the Bears right away with a Devin Hester 92-yard return on the opening kick. They had a 14-6 lead after the first quarter, but Peyton Manning and head coach Tony Dungy came back and defeated Chicago.