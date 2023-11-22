Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season is upon us, and Thanksgiving will mark the official kickoff. Not only that, but Turkey Day will feature three different divisional contests, each of them with potentially significant implications for the playoff race.

Here's the lineup of matchups, plus a bold prediction for each:

Thanksgiving Day schedule

Packers at Lions

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field (Detroit)

Odds: Lions -7.5, O/U 47

Commanders at Cowboys

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Dallas)

Odds: Cowboys -11, O/U 48.5

49ers at Seahawks

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)

Odds: Seahawks +6.5, O/U 43

Thanksgiving Day bold predictions

Dak Prescott throws five touchdowns to firmly enter the MVP race. The Commanders just allowed undrafted Giants rookie Tommy DeVito to throw three scores in a 31-19 win on Sunday. Do we really think Washington is prepared to turn around and halt America's Team on a short week on the road? Only three teams are surrendering more yards than Ron Rivera's Commanders, and Prescott has been on a tear, with 14 TDs and just two picks in his last five starts. He's also 5-0, with 13 TDs and zero picks, against Washington at home in his career. Look for the 'Boys to roll over their rivals in the NFC East.

The Packers take the touchdown-favorite Lions to overtime. Thanksgiving is practically Detroit's day, considering the Lions' history of playing on the holiday, and there's no doubt Dan Campbell's squad has the edge in talent. But fresh off an emotional come-from-behind win over the Bears, who are even more middling than Green Bay, the Lions will be up against an improving Packers offense that's seen Jordan Love regain confidence as a downfield thrower in recent weeks. Green Bay benefitted from Chargers errors late in Week 11, but the Pack also quietly have a top-10 pass defense, allowing just 20.2 points per game.

Drew Lock re-enters at QB for the Seahawks. Geno Smith is good to go after exiting Week 11 with an injury to his throwing arm, according to coach Pete Carroll, but is he really? Smith's now left two games this season while trying to stand tall behind a shuffling O-line. And now his short-week opponent, even at home, will be a 49ers front fortified by the addition of Chase Young. San Francisco remains one of the top teams in the NFC, and its 19 takeaways rank third in the NFL. Smith, meanwhile, has struggled to control the ball more this year. Don't be shocked if Lock is under center to close Thanksgiving night.