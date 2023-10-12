The 2023 NFL trade deadline is just around the corner. And it's not out of the question that several big names could be moved. But how many of those names could be quarterbacks? In truth, in-season deals involving signal-callers are rare, with only two starting QB swaps occurring in recent memory: Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers in 2017, and Carson Palmer to the Raiders in 2011.

Still, just because an actual trade may be unlikely doesn't mean teams won't be trying. And if teams are looking to move or acquire a veteran QB right now, it's a pretty strong indication they'll be a team to watch in the QB market down the road.

With that in mind, here's a look at five big-name QBs, and whether we believe their respective teams would actually make them available in the lead-up to the Oct. 31 deadline:

Kirk Cousins MIN • QB • #8 CMP% 67.2 YDs 1498 TD 13 INT 4 YD/Att 7.34 View Profile

The Vikings were content to enter 2023 with Cousins on an expiring contract, and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah repeatedly left the door open for a future split when asked about QB plans this offseason. Now they're 1-4, Justin Jefferson is sidelined indefinitely, and Cousins is sidestepping questions about waiving his no-trade clause to facilitate a move elsewhere. An actual deal may be unlikely, but there's little reason Minnesota wouldn't field offers from QB-needy contenders (see: the Jets).

Verdict: Available

Justin Fields CHI • QB • #1 CMP% 61.8 YDs 1143 TD 11 INT 5 YD/Att 7.52 View Profile

Not long ago, there was a legitimate case to be made that Chicago should sell Fields in anticipation of an inevitable QB reset in 2024, with a pair of early first-round picks already on tap. But things change quickly in the NFL. And while the Ohio State product still has a ways to go to be consistently trustworthy through the air, he's had eight touchdowns in his last two games, flashing the elite tools that had many anticipating a big 2023 leap. There's just too much talent here for the Bears to say goodbye already.

Verdict: Not available

Ryan Tannehill TEN • QB • #17 CMP% 63.4 YDs 1052 TD 2 INT 5 YD/Att 7.41 View Profile

Like Cousins in Minnesota, Tannehill has drawn just enough public support from Titans brass despite entering a contract year. But Tennessee has done even more to prepare for his inevitable exit, spending successive early-round picks on potential successors in Malik Willis and Will Levis. And unlike Cousins, he's been consistently mediocre for going on two years now. The Titans aren't out of it in the AFC South; they almost never are. But if, say, Arthur Smith craved a reunion in Atlanta, why wouldn't they listen?

Verdict: Available

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • #8 CMP% 68.9 YDs 884 TD 2 INT 6 YD/Att 5.85 View Profile

It's Year 5 for Jones, but we're back to square one, with the former first-rounder struggling to overcome another shoddy supporting cast. Surely the Giants wouldn't turn down an exploratory call regarding Jones (just about everyone in the NFL is "available" at the right price), but it's hard to believe other teams will be rushing to acquire a guy with more turnovers (64) than games played (59). New York is just seven months removed from giving him a $160 million extension. They'll hold tight, at least until the offseason.

Verdict: Not available

Mac Jones NE • QB • #10 CMP% 62.5 YDs 1008 TD 5 INT 6 YD/Att 6 View Profile

No one's banging down the Patriots' door for the guy Bill Belichick has benched three times in the last year and a half. But it's possible other teams could see the pitiful setup with which Belichick has saddled the Alabama product and convince themselves a change of scenery would help. Multiple reports have suggested Jones and his coach have had longstanding friction, and with team owner Robert Kraft increasingly frustrated over the club's struggles, a sudden changeup can't be ruled out.

Verdict: Available