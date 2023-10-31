Five weeks of the 2023 NFL season are in the books, which means we're more than a quarter of the way through the fall schedule. It also means we're less than a month away from the in-season trade deadline, on Oct. 31.

With several games to go until that point, most teams -- right or wrong -- will continue to maintain playoff hopes, however thin they may be. But some could already be motivated to sell in anticipation of a 2024 rebuild. Others, meanwhile, could already be eyeing potential upgrades for an immediate postseason push.

With that in mind, here are six notable names who could be available, if not now then in the coming weeks:

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill



Ryan Tannehill TEN • QB • #17 CMP% 63.4 YDs 1052 TD 2 INT 5 YD/Att 7.41 View Profile

The Titans danced around a potential split from Tannehill all offseason, issuing tentative public commitments while devoting another early-round pick to a possible successor. Five games in, he looks just as battered and sluggish as he did in a down 2022, thrice failing to guide Tennessee to more than 16 points. If general manager Ran Carthon can convince coach Mike Vrabel to see what he has in Will Levis or Malik Willis, maybe an aspiring playoff team with a QB need would bite.

Potential suitors: Falcons, Jets

Titans RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry TEN • RB • #22 Att 86 Yds 328 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Henry's long been the heart and soul of the Titans' old-school offense, but he's pricey, aging for the position (30 in January), and already averaged fewer than four yards per carry in three of Tennessee's five games so far. On an expiring deal, with the much speedier Tyjae Spears in tow as a playmaker of the future, there's little reason for the Titans not to auction such a well-worn back, regardless of his resume. The challenge, of course, is realizing their playoff window is finally, truly closed.

Potential suitors: Browns, Buccaneers

Raiders WR Davante Adams

Davante Adams LV • WR • #17 TAR 50 REC 33 REC YDs 397 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

He's only a year and a half into a $140 million deal that runs through 2026, and he's repeatedly championed his West Coast location after arriving from the Packers. But he's also repeatedly questioned Las Vegas' decision-making and roster-building, admitting recently his Raiders experience hasn't been "what I wanted." Dealing him would sap the offense of a top-five pass-catcher, but it would save tens of millions and potentially recoup high picks for another inevitable rebuild.

Potential suitors: Patriots, Ravens, Texans

Courtland Sutton DEN • WR • #14 TAR 31 REC 21 REC YDs 229 REC TD 3 FL 2 View Profile

Coach Sean Payton downplayed the speculated availability of both Sutton and fellow WR Jerry Jeudy prior to the 2023 season, but now that Denver is an ugly 1-4, with Randy Gregory already unloaded and a full-on seller's mentality potentially setting in, all bets are off. Jeudy feels like a safer bet to stick since he's still just 24, but rookie Marvin Mims' emergence could help Payton agree to part with the elder statesmen of the WR room. Sutton remains a solid, if unspectacular, possession target.

Potential suitors: Browns, Cowboys, Texans

Vikings LB Danielle Hunter

For years, Hunter and the Vikings have wrestled over the pass rusher's contract, always coming to a tentative resolution. Now, with Minnesota 1-4 and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah stripping the defense down under new coordinator Brian Flores, it could finally be time for Hunter to be auctioned. He's off to a hot start as Flores' lone edge-rushing weapon with six sacks in five games, but that could also make him the Vikings' most feasible trade chip ahead of his scheduled 2024 free agency.

Potential suitors: Buccaneers, Chiefs, Jaguars

The All-Pro resolved a brief contract dispute with Arizona by getting a pay raise prior to this season, only to land on injured reserve with a hamstring issue one week into the year. He's a do-it-all play-maker when healthy, but Jonathan Gannon's defense has been feistier than expected even without him; current starters Jalen Thompson and K'Von Wallace have both been active. Rebuilding Arizona (1-4) could save big money by dealing him ahead of a potential 2024 free agency.

Potential suitors: Eagles, Jaguars, Lions