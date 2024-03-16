One of the top remaining NFL free agents is reportedly off the board, as the Seattle Seahawks have agreed with former Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker on a one-year deal worth $7 million, per ESPN.

Baker was released by Miami earlier this month as a cost-cutting measure, with the Dolphins saving $9.8 million before the start of the new league year. In 13 games played last season, Baker recorded 78 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed and a career-high two interceptions. He is one of just seven players since 1982 to record 500 tackles and 20 sacks in his first five NFL seasons.

The Ohio State product was selected by the Dolphins in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In 94 career games, he's recorded 587 combined tackles, 22.5 sacks, 46 QB hits and five interceptions. Seattle had a hole to fill at inside linebacker with Bobby Wagner signing with the Washington Commanders, and Devin Bush heading to the Cleveland Browns.

In Seattle, Baker joins forces with a linebacker specialist in new head coach Mike Macdonald. The 36-year-old lead man previously served as a linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens, defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan under Jim Harbaugh and then went back to Baltimore and spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator for the Ravens. Last season, Baltimore became the first team to ever lead or co-lead the NFL in scoring defense, sacks and takeaways. Linebacker Roquan Smith was named a First Team All-Pro, while Patrick Queen was a Second Team All-Pro.