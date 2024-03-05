After not being able to come to terms on a restructured contact, the Miami Dolphins are releasing linebacker Jerome Ford, according to ESPN. The Dolphins will clear $9.8 million in cap space by releasing Ford.

The Dolphins have left the door open for Ford to return, per the report, but with free agency looming, it appears that Ford is destined to test the open market for the first time in his career.

A former standout at Ohio State, Baker has spent his entire NFL career with the Dolphins, who selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Baker's versatility should help him on the open market as he has played both linebacker positions during his career.

In 94 games, Baker has tallied 587 tackles, 22.5 sacks, five interceptions (with two pick sixes), 21 passes broken up and six forced fumbles. Baker had 78 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two picks and three passes defended in 13 games last season.

If he doesn't return to Miami, one team that might make sense for Baker is the Steelers, who are in the market for a linebacker after suffering several injuries at that position a year ago. In Pittsburgh, Baker would be reunited with former Miami teammate Elandon Roberts, who stepped up last year when injuries decimated the Steelers' linebacker corps.