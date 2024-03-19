The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, according to NFL Media. The length and financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. The reported pact also comes off the heels of Hankins visiting with the team on Tuesday.

This looming signing will spell the end of Hankins' tenure with the Cowboys. The 31-year-old was acquired by Dallas around the trade deadline of the 2022 season in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Last season, Hankins appeared in 14 regular season games for the Cowboys, tallying three sacks to go along with 27 tackles and two pass breakups along their defensive front. He did miss three games after suffering a pectoral injury in Week 14 but was able to return for the regular season finale and play in the Cowboys' playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round.

Before landing with the Cowboys, Hankins was a second-round pick of the New York Giants in 2013 out of Ohio State. He spent four seasons with the Giants and then signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts during free agency in the 2017 offseason. Hankins' stint in Indy didn't last long, as he was released nearly a year later and then eventually latched on with the then-Oakland Raiders.

Now, Hankins joins a Seahawks defensive line that consists of Leonard Williams, Dre'Mont Jones, and Jarran Reed along the interior. Hankins is also the latest free agent addition the Seahawks have made on the defensive side of the ball, joining linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker along with safety Rayshawn Jenkins.