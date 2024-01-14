The NFL playoffs are finally upon us.

Although there will be some familiar faces in the playoffs this year -- like the 49ers, Chiefs and Cowboys -- there will also be some new blood. As a matter of fact, of the four teams in NFL history that have never been to a Super Bowl, three of them -- Houston, Cleveland and Detroit -- are in the playoffs this year. Unfortunately for the Browns though, their trip to the postseason didn't last long.

As for Detroit, the Lions will be hosting their first playoff game in 30 years and in a twist, they'll be facing someone they're very familiar with: Matthew Stafford. With Jared Goff starting for the Lions, the game between Los Angeles and Detroit will mark the first time in playoff history where both starting quarterbacks are facing their former team. That game will be going down on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

This year's playoffs will also feature an NFL rarity: A postponed game. The Steelers and Bills were supposed to play on Sunday in Buffalo, but the NFL made the decision to move that game to Monday due to inclement weather in Western New York.

As for the rest of the 2024 NFL playoff schedule, you can see that below and you can watch Super Bowl LVIII on CBS and Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ (try 7 days free).

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 13

Sunday, Jan. 14

(7) Packers at (2) Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo). This will be a revenge game for Mike McCarthy. This will mark just the second time that the Cowboys coach has faced the Packers since being fired by them in December 2018. McCarthy lost the first meeting in 2022 and will be looking to get his first win over Green Bay.

For their first home playoff game in 30 years, the Lions will be welcoming an old friend back to Detroit: Matthew Stafford. The Rams QB led the Lions to the playoffs three times, but never got to play a home game. This will also be a huge game for Jared Goff, who will be facing a team and a head coach that traded him away because they didn't want him anymore.

Monday, Jan. 15

(7) Steelers at (2) Bills, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS/stream on Paramount+ (click here). This game will be played in Buffalo, where the Bills have been nearly unbeatable this year, going 7-1. This game was originally supposed to be played on Sunday, but due to inclement weather in Buffalo, it was moved to Monday. According to one report, there's still a chance this game could be moved to Tuesday, so keep an eye here for the latest updates.

The Eagles are stumbling into the playoffs, but they will head to Tampa Bay knowing that they beat the Buccaneers 25-11 at Raymond James Stadium back in Week 3.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 20

TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 21

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m. ET

Divisional round notes: The 49ers will be playing the worst remaining seed in the NFC divisional round while the Ravens will face the worst remaining seed in the AFC. Also, the two teams that win on Monday will get to play on Sunday in the divisional round.

Teams in the divisional round: 49ers, Ravens, Texans.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 28

AFC Championship, 3 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Super Bowl LVIII

Sunday, Feb. 11

AFC vs. NFC in Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m. ET

The Super Bowl will be televised on CBS with an alternate broadcast available on Nickelodeon. You'll also be able to stream the game on Paramount+.