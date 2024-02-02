The NFL's Championship Sunday was one for the books, as the Kansas City Chiefs registered their second straight upset victory on the road to eliminate the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, while the San Francisco 49ers engineered a historic second-half comeback against the Detroit Lions to punch their ticket to Las Vegas.

Sportsbooks raced to put up odds for the final NFL game of the season, and the opening lines included the 49ers as slight favorites over the Chiefs, and a total in the high 40s.

Team Spread Total San Francisco 49ers -2.5 Over 47.5 Kansas City Chiefs +2.5 Under 47.5

It's worth mentioning that these lines are live and they will surely experience some movement -- which they already have, as the line dipped by a full 1.5 points overnight, with the Niners sitting at -1 on Monday morning.

The 49ers are 0-2 against the spread this postseason, while the Chiefs are 3-0 against the spread.

This is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, where Patrick Mahomes defeated Jimmy Garoppolo, 31-20, thanks to a 21-point fourth quarter from Kansas City. However, the 49ers are now rocking with a new quarterback who has them right back on the biggest stage of them all.

The Chiefs are looking to become the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots, while Mahomes will make his fourth Super Bowl start, which are the most before age 30 all time. Mahomes is comfortable in Allegiant Stadium, as he's 4-0 in Vegas with 10 touchdowns compared to one interception.

This will be the 49ers' eighth Super Bowl appearance, which ties the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos for the second most by any franchise. A win would tie the Steelers and Patriots for the most Super Bowl victories by a franchise (6). Brock Purdy, who was Mr. Irrelevant in 2022, will become the lowest-drafted quarterback to ever start a Super Bowl. Two undrafted quarterbacks have started Super Bowls, in Kurt Warner and Jake Delhomme. Purdy is also the third-youngest quarterback to start in a Super Bowl.

These are the two teams left standing. It all goes down Feb. 11 on CBS. The game will also be broadcast on Nickelodeon and streamed on Paramount+.