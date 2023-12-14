The NFL MVP race has been a fun one to watch. As we enter Week 15, there are two solid favorites that may be poised to run away with the competition in San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Then, there are other deserving players that many believe should have better odds such as 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey or Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Since the 49ers have two legitimate MVP candidates in Purdy and McCaffrey, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked this week how to decipher between the two as MVP with them on the same team.

"I mean, are you trying to get me in trouble with those two guys?" Shanahan said, via NFL.com. "That's the only reason I wouldn't overly comment on either one of them because I don't want them to cancel each other out."

While Purdy is currently one of the heavy favorites to win MVP since he's a quarterback, Shanahan did say the award should go to McCaffrey if it goes to a non-QB.

"If any non-quarterback's going to get a MVP, I don't get how Christian McCaffrey can't," Shanahan said. "I mean, he's amazing in what he has done all year. If it's going to a quarterback, then I don't have to talk about Christian. I can talk about our quarterback. If his numbers is all you see, then I think that solves it up. But, if you watch the film, then it makes it even stronger, which to me is the most important thing."

Purdy is averaging 9.9 yards per attempt this season, and is on pace to break the record (min. 400 attempts), which is held by former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (9.3). Interestingly enough, Ryan's offensive coordinator that season was Shanahan.

The former "Mr. Irrelevant" also ranks first in completion percentage (70.2%), third in passing yards (3,553), tied for second in passing touchdowns (25) and first in passer rating (116.9) this season. Purdy has already recorded seven games with 10+ yards per attempt on 20+ attempts this season, which are the most in a season in NFL history.

As for McCaffrey, the best dual-threat weapon in the game currently leads the NFL in rushing yards with 1,177, and could become just the second player since 1970 to win a rushing title while leading all running backs in receiving yards as well. After each week of the 2023 season, McCaffrey has led the NFL in rushing yards. The star back has an opportunity to become the first player in 28 years and just the fourth since the 1970 merger to lead the NFL in rushing after every week of a full season. The three other players were O.J. Simpson, Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith. All three won MVP.

The 49ers are loaded, and are the current favorites to win the Super Bowl. This team is on pace to be just the second in NFL history to have a 1,500-yard rusher (McCaffrey) and three 1,000-yard receivers (Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle), joining with the 2004 Indianapolis Colts. By the way, the Colts' quarterback, Peyton Manning, won MVP that year.

