A.J. Green 'comfortable' with contract: 'I don't really get caught up in ... money'

Much like quarterback contracts, it seems like every new wide receiver deal is setting the market. Such was the case when Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green signed a four-year, $60 million contract in 2015. And that's the last contract that Green has come to care about.

"I think the biggest thing for me, I'm always comfortable with stuff I'm doing – I signed a deal and I'm comfortable with the deal and I just live with it," Green told The Cincinnati Enquirer. "After that's up, we go back to the board. I don't really get caught up in 'what's the money like' because I signed my deal and it was the highest paid at that point. It's going to always go up. So you can't keep up with that."

Green, who was often talked about in a tier of receivers that includes Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown until his injury-shortened 2016 season, has slipped a bit in a lot of receiver power rankings. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco places Green as the 35th best player in the entire NFL, behind receivers Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Beckham, Jones and Brown. Prisco does acknowledge that an otherwise anemic Bengals offense is hindering Green, who still averaged 14.4 yards per catch and scored eight touchdowns on 75 receptions last season.

Since his contract was signed, five receivers have signed bigger deals. Brown, Mike Evans, Hopkins, Sammy Watkins and Jarvis Landry make more than Green's $15 million per year.

However, as far as numbers go, Green believes that it's all relative, and he won't be hurting for money.

"For me, I just keep everything simple," he said, via The Enquirer. "I really don't try to get into all that other stuff. At the end of the day I just want to play football. I got my contract. I'm set for life. Now I can just go out there and play."

Green doesn't seem like one to take subliminal shots at other players, but with Jones holding out of the Falcons' minicamp over a contract that ends in 2020 that was also signed in 2015, it's hard not to wonder if there's a veiled implication there. he first question anyone wants to ask any receiver these days is if they feel like they're "getting theirs."

Since being drafted by the Bengals in 2011, Green has 556 catches for 8,213 yards and 57 touchdowns. He trails only Chad Johnson among the team's all-time leaders in catches and yards, and he has a chance to pass both Johnson and Carl Pickens in touchdowns this season. However, Green still has never caught 100 passes in a season (his career-high is 98 in 2013), and he's still looking for a playoff win.

Even with his impressive place in team lore, Green doesn't feel like it owes him.

"At the end of the day [Bengals owner Mike Brown] took care of me," he said. "I'm still under contract for the next two years and we'll go from there."