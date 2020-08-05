Watch Now: Pete Carroll Discusses Josh Gordon, Antonio Brown ( 1:52 )

After a litany of off-field issues, it's unclear if Antonio Brown will ever play in the NFL again, and even if he does, he's already guaranteed to miss at least half of the 2020 season. Now that the former superstar wide receiver has officially been suspended, however, Brown could be one step closer to resuming his career, if only because teams are finally aware of his discipline.

Does that mean a team should sign him? Brown's roller-coaster journey of the last year or so, which included essentially forcing his way out of three different organizations, suggests the risk might be greater than the reward at this point. And yet Brown, who just turned 32, still appears in tip-top shape with a Hall of Fame-caliber resume under his belt.

With that in mind, here's a stab at the five most likely landing spots for Antonio Brown in 2020:

GM Jon Robinson has been flirting with a big name all offseason, so why not this one? The Titans are a tightly run organization under Mike Vrabel -- a no-nonsense team both on and off the field -- but that could make them especially equipped to import and handle someone like Brown. Second-year pro A.J. Brown looks like a star in the making, but then it's Adam Humphries and an injured Corey Davis at WR, with the pressure on Ryan Tannehill to replicate his 2019 breakout. There's also the fact the Titans were very interested in trading for Brown just a year ago. Things have changed, yes, but so have Tennessee's title hopes.

Lamar Jackson, the NFL's reigning MVP, says he loves Brown and wants to play with him. Brown's cousin Marquise just happens to be on the roster at the same position. And the Ravens could use a veteran addition to a WR group and offense that figures to be squarely in Super Bowl contention. Does this franchise want another potential PR hit by bringing Brown's baggage into an otherwise up-and-coming locker room, though? Then again, perhaps they'll ultimately believe Lamar Jackson's star power is enough to overshadow and/or reel Brown in. Just imagine unleashing a motivated AB against the Steelers late in the season.

Coach Bruce Arians has been pretty clear: He wants no part of Brown in his locker room. Considering he also has a history with the WR from his days in Pittsburgh, that would seem to be the end of the discussion. But can we really underestimate Tom Brady's sway here? The way this Buccaneers team has been assembled, No. 12 has essentially been crowned junior GM. He already coaxed the club to trade for Rob Gronkowski -- a colorful character, if there is one -- and could still use a true No. 3 WR. He apparently also loved AB during their brief time together in New England. If Arians is all in on this win-now operation, it makes sense.

The Packers aren't usually one for splashy, let alone controversial moves, but they have a major WR need after leaving the position largely unaddressed this offseason. Now that low-risk addition Devin Funchess has opted out for the 2020 season, they're in even more trouble, unless they actually believe guys like Jace Sternberger and Equanimeous St. Brown are about to explode overnight. Better yet: They've spent the last few months trying to convince Aaron Rodgers they still believe in him. Actions speak louder than words, and there'd arguably be no greater action than giving him Brown -- a bona fide play-maker -- for this year's stretch run.

Where there's smoke, there's fire, and let's just say the Seahawks have been smoky. They've been actively searching for WR help to pair with Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, they've got a history of taking chances on troubled veterans, but most of all, they've been as close to outright campaigning for Brown's arrival as anyone. Russell Wilson has reportedly been pining for AB behind closed doors for months and worked out with the WR this summer. Wilson's backup, Geno Smith, is good friends with Brown and has been advocating for his return on social media. Coach Pete Carroll, meanwhile, has repeatedly left the door open for a move down the road.