One of the top available safeties is off the market. Kevin Byard, a two-time All-Pro during his time with the Tennessee Titans, will sign a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears, as reported by CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson. The contract is worth up to $15 million, according to NFL Media.

Byard was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on March 1, just months after Philadelphia had acquired him via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The move was a cost-cutting one for the Eagles, as Philadelphia created an additional $13 million in cap space by releasing him.

Chicago is getting a talented player in Byard, whose career bona fides include two All-Pro selections, 28 career interceptions, 33 passes defensed and 749 tackles. In 2017, he led the NFL with eight interceptions during what was his first All-Pro season.

Byard's addition helps replace fellow former All-Pro Eddie Jackson, who was released on Feb. 15. Jackson is one of a slew of available notable safeties that includes Jamal Adams, Justin Simmons, Quandre Diggs, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer and Jordan Whitehead, among others.

The Bears have been in the news quite a bit lately. The team is reportedly considering trading Justin Fields, the team's 2021 first-round pick. Chicago is highly expected to select former USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. The Bears could, however, trade the pick to another quarterback-needy team (the Patriots, for example, hold the No. 3 overall pick) and use whatever pick they receive in a trade to select Marvin Harrison Jr., the top receiver prospect in the draft.