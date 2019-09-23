Bears vs. Redskins odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 79-53 run

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will try to turn his season around on Monday Night Football when the Bears visit the winless Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. A popular bet in the offseason to win the NFL MVP award, Trubisky has struggled, completing just 58.3 percent of his passes for 348 total yards and no touchdowns through two games. With Trubisky at the helm and running back Jordan Howard now in Philadelphia, Chicago has sputtered offensively, ranking 30th in total offense at 263.5 yards per game through two weeks. On Monday Night Football, the Bears (1-1) face a Redskins (0-2) team looking for its first win of the season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Chicago is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Redskins odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 41, off one from the opener. Before you make any Bears vs. Redskins picks, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows Chicago's offense will be facing what has been one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season. The Redskins have allowed an eye-popping 31.5 points per game, tied for second-most in the league entering Week 3. In addition, Washington is giving up 455.0 yards per game, the third-worst mark in the NFL. The Redskins will be a welcome sight for a Bears offense that ranks 30th in the NFL in total offense at 263.5 yards per game.

In addition, the model knows that Chicago is taking on a team that withers on Monday nights. In their last 17 Monday Night Football games dating back to a 23-6 loss to the Steelers in 2008, the Redskins are a dismal 2-15. The average margin in those games is 13 points, and they haven't won a Monday Night Football game since beating the Cowboys five years ago.

Even so, Chicago isn't guaranteed to cover the Bears vs. Redskins spread on Monday Night Football.

The Redskins have had success through the air so far this season. Through the first two games, quarterback Case Keenum has posted a passer rating of 111.2 after completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 601 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. His main target has been wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The rookie from Ohio State has 10 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns, joining former Lions great Calvin Johnson as the only receivers since 2007 to have 60-plus receiving yards and a touchdown in each of their first two NFL games.

In addition, the model has factored in that the Redskins have had Chicago's number recently. They've won seven straight games against the Monsters of the Midway dating back to 2004, their longest active winning streak against any team.

