Thousands of players saw their hopes dashed when the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs shockingly lost at home to the Raiders last week, upending plenty of NFL survivor pool picks. For players who advanced, Week 6 poses a challenge for NFL knockout pool picks. Many survivor players already have used the most logical options like the Ravens, who visit Philadelphia as eight-point favorites. In the survivor format, you pick one team to win straight-up each week but you cannot use any team twice. Optimal NFL survivor strategy involves picking the right team at the right time.

The Colts host 1-4 Cincinnati as eight-point favorites, with Indianapolis eager to bounce back from its loss at Cleveland. But many survivor players used Indy in Week 3 when the Colts obliterated the Jets. So what is the best available option? Before making any Week 6 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model recommends.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 10-5 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. And it enters Week 6 on an incredible 106-70 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.

Top Week 6 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 6, the model is shying away from the Steelers, even though they're undefeated and hosting Cleveland. Pittsburgh has won eight of the past 10 meetings, but these aren't the same old Browns.

Cleveland leads the NFL in rushing, averaging 188.4 yards per game, and ranks second with 5.5 yards per carry. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (nine TDs, four INTs) is thriving in Kevin Stefanski's balanced offense, while wide receiver Odell Beckham (four TDs) is enjoying a resurgence.

While the Steelers field a fearsome defense and are winning 71 percent of simulations, the model is saving them for a future week.

How to make Week 6 NFL survivor pool picks

