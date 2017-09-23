Bills kicker: 'It's important for white people to see there is inequality everywhere'

If anyone in the country wasn't paying attention to the protests going on around the NFL, that probably changed on Friday, when President Donald Trump brought it to the forefront of the national conversation.

During a rally in Alabama, Trump said he would love to see NFL owners start to cut any players who protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

it's safe to say that one person who doesn't agree with the view is Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka. During an interview with the Buffalo News this week -- before Trump made his comments -- Hauschka said that he would like "to do more" to help everyone understand why many black players in the NFL are kneeling during the anthem.

"I think a lot of white people don't understand it and are afraid to be involved," Hauschka said. "And I think it's important for white people to see there is inequality everywhere in the country right now, and in the world."

Before signing with the Bills this offseason, Hauschka spent six seasons with the Seahawks. While he was in Seattle, the kicker was highly involved in team conversations about race with players like Michael Bennett.

"I was one of the players involved in that," Hauschka said. "I think it's important for white players to stay involved in the conversation."

Since Colin Kaepernick became the first player to protest back in August 2016, very few white players have been vocal about supporting their black teammates' protest against racial injustice and police brutality. Cleveland's Seth DeValve -- who's married to a black woman -- is the only white player who has kneeled, and Hauschka is one of the few who has spoken out.

The new Bills kicker says that one day racial equality could eventually improve if we're willing to have an open dialogue about it.

"So that's where it comes from: a place of love and caring and wanting to see the world a better place," Hauschka said. "I don't have all the answers, I don't even pretend to. But I am open to talking about it and I am open to learning about it with the hopes that one day, either our generation or future generations, can improve racial inequality and how people are treated around the world."

When several players took their activism to the next level in August by sending a memo to Roger Goodell, that was something that Hauschka was excited to see.

"I think it's great to see something that started as a protest evolve into something that's a cause that everyone can buy into," Hauschka said. "That's what I would love to see happen: For people on all different sides of this issue to really see it, understand it, be able to talk about it, so that we can move forward."