Brandin Cooks appears destined to match Eric Dickerson's record as the most-traded player in NFL history. The veteran receiver and current Houston Texan is once again at the center of trade rumors with the Nov. 1 trade deadline looming. The Chiefs, Packers, and Rams have contacted the Texans about a possible trade involving Cooks, according to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

The well-traveled Cooks has already been traded three times. The 29-year-old was traded from New Orleans to New England in 2017. He spent a year with the Patriots (helping New England advance to Super Bowl LII) before playing against them in Super Bowl LIII after being traded to Los Angeles in 2018. Cooks spent two years with the Rams before he was dealt to the Texans ahead of the 2020 season.

Cooks has proven to be a productive player in each of his NFL stops. The 5-foot-10 wideout had two 1,000-yard campaigns in three seasons with the Saints. He topped the 1,000-yard mark during his lone season with the Patriots and had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons during his first two years with the Texans. He's been less productive this season, however, with just 28 receptions for 281 yards and a score in six games.

The Packers and Rams reported interest in Cooks shouldn't come as a surprise, as both teams are in serious need of help at receiver. Green Bay has dealt with injuries at the position as well as the offseason departure of Davante Adams. The Rams have not found an adequate No. 2 receiver to complement Cooper Kupp, as tight end Tyler Higbee is currently the team's leading receiver.

Kansas City being interested in Cooks is somewhat of a surprise given that Andy Reid's team is currently first in the NFL in scoring and touchdown passes and second in passing yards. Patrick Mahomes has continued to play at an MVP level despite the offseason trade of Tyreek Hill to Miami. Travis Kelce continues to be Mahomes' primary target, while first-year Chief JuJu Smith-Schuster has emerged as the Chiefs' top receiver in terms of receptions and receiving yards. Mecole Hardman and Clyde Edwards-Helaire have also contributed to the passing game with three touchdown catches apiece.

A Day 2 draft pick will likely be the asking price for Cooks, who will likely be traded for a fourth time prior to the trade deadline. As noted above, Cooks would join Dickerson as the only players to be traded four times. A Hall of Fame running back who still owns the NFL's single season rushing record, Dickerson won three rushing titles with the Rams and a fourth one after being traded to the Colts midway through the 1987 season.