The Las Vegas Raiders have been quite the surprise in the AFC, but have largely flown under the radar in a division that is highlighted by the Kansas City Chiefs (the Raiders even beat the Chiefs this year). Vegas, winners of three of four, host the Denver Broncos this week as the long standing division foes renew their rivalry.

Denver has lost two of its last three games, and the Broncos are coming off a tough loss to Atlanta. The Broncos have recovered from a 0-3 start to get to 3-5 at the halfway point, but need a win over the Raiders if they hope to compete for the AFC's final playoff berth. Vegas is in the thick of the hunt for the AFC's final playoff spot, needing to take care of business to keep pace with the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and Tennessee Titans.

Can the Broncos finally beat a team with a winning record? Will Vegas emerge as a playoff contender in the AFC? We'll find out soon, but here's everything you need to know for this AFC West showdown.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Latest Odds: Raiders -4 Bet Now

Derek Carr has cooled off a bit, but the Raiders quarterback is quietly having a very good season, tossing 16 touchdowns to just two interceptions with a passer rating of 110 -- fifth in the NFL. The Raiders pass offense hasn't been a top-flight unit, even if it has been balanced with Nelson Agholor (team-leading five touchdowns), tight end Darren Waller (team-leading 50 catches), Henry Ruggs (22 yards per catch), and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. Vegas has moved the ball well on the ground the past two weeks, rushing for 369 yards combined in consecutive victories. The Raiders have also been one of the most efficient teams in the league on third down, ranking second in the league in conversion rate (51%). Vegas struggles to get off the field on defense, but the Raiders are among the league leaders in time of possession and plays run -- which has been the backbone to their 5-3 start. Carr not throwing interceptions has also significantly helped.

The Broncos are coming off a tough loss to the Falcons, where they scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to make up for a 17-point first-half deficit. Drew Lock has been excellent in the fourth quarter over the last two weeks, throwing five touchdowns to one interception while averaging 7.9 yards per attempt. Luck's success has been connected to Jerry Jeudy, who has emerged as a No. 1 receiver over the past two weeks. The rookie has posted back-to-back career-highs in yards over the last two games, while having two receptions of 25+ yards in that span (had just two total prior in the first six games). Denver doesn't give up in a game, but the Broncos have been hindered by slow starts -- their average of 8 points in the first half ranks in the bottom three of the NFL.

The Raiders rank in the top five in the league in a number of situational football statistics -- mainly scoring at the end of half and ending opponents scoring at the end of a half. They'll control the clock against a Broncos team that has just seven drives of five minutes or more this year -- fewest in the NFL. Opponents have scored 59 points off Denver turnovers this year, which are the most in the league. Vegas doesn't get many turnovers (second-to-last in takeaways), but the Raiders don't made many mistakes either. If they can get the Broncos to beat themselves early, this game could get ugly.

Pick: Raiders 33, Broncos 25

