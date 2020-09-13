Teams that finished second in their divisions a year ago open their seasons on Monday Night Football when the Denver Broncos host the Tennessee Titans. The Titans (9-7 in 2019) finished one game behind the Houston Texans in the AFC South, while the Broncos (7-9) won their final two games of the season to tie for second with the Raiders in the AFC West. In the last meeting between the teams, Denver shut out Tennessee, 16-0, a year ago. The Broncos, who will be without standout linebacker Von Miller (ankle), have won two of the past three meetings.

Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver is set for 10:20 p.m. ET. Tennessee is a three-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Broncos odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 41.

Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Titans vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Titans spread: Titans -3

Broncos vs. Titans over-under: 41 points

Broncos vs. Titans money line: Titans -160, Broncos +140

TEN: LB Harold Landry led the Titans with a career-high nine sacks last season

DEN: S Justin Simmons led the Broncos with four interceptions and 15 pass breakups

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee will look for its fifth consecutive winning record and third playoff berth in five seasons. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks to build on a season in which he passed for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns, while throwing a career-low six interceptions in 10 starts in 2019.

In 12 games overall, Tannehill completed 201 of 286 passes, while rushing 43 times for 185 yards and four TDs. He led the league with a 117.5 rating last season, which was the fourth-highest single season rating among qualified passers in NFL history.

Also looking for another big year is running back Derrick Henry. In 15 games a year ago, Henry rushed 303 times for a career-high 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns. Henry has 100-plus rushing yards and at least one rushing touchdown in five of his past six games. He is looking for his fourth consecutive game with 100-plus scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown against an AFC West opponent.

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver has had plenty of success in season-openers, going 39-20-1 all-time, including wins in seven straight at home. Quarterback Drew Lock will be the starter. Last season, he passed for 1,020 yards (204 per game) and seven touchdowns, while throwing three interceptions for an 89.7 rating.

The offense will feature a new running back in former Los Angeles Chargers standout Melvin Gordon, who is in his sixth year. Gordon had 908 scrimmage yards, including 612 rushing, and nine touchdowns a year ago. He is the only running back in the league with eight or more rushing touchdowns in the past four seasons. Gordon has shined on Monday Night Football, with 90-plus scrimmage yards in two of the past three games he has played.

