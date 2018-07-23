Browns' Josh Gordon reveals he's taking time 'away' from training camp as part of 'my plan'

There are very high expectations in Cleveland for wide receiver Josh Gordon, who has finally gotten back with the team after many different suspensions. But there might be another speed bump coming, as Gordon announced in a statement on Twitter Monday morning that he will be "not be in Cleveland for the start of training camp."

Gordon did point out, however, that this is "a part of my overall health and treatment plan."

Here's Gordon's full statement:

To my Cleveland Browns and NFL Family, I am reaching out to you all personally and letting you know that I am not only doing great physically but mentally as well. You will notice that I will not be in Cleveland for the start of training camp. Rest assured, this, too, is a part of my overall health and treatment plan. I appreciate the awesome support I have received from teammates, friends, fans, and the Browns organization. Just like you, I am excited to start the season and I have every intention of being ready and available to join my teammates soon to help bring winning football to our fans. With the help of the NFL, NFLPA, and the Browns' organization, I have been able to utilize the resources available to me that will ensure my well-being on and off the field. By continuing to follow the plan set up by our medical director and his team and taking this time before this season starts, we believe it will help me maintain the progress I've made for not only today but for many years to come. Thank you all for your patience, love, and support! Go Browns! Sincerely, Josh Gordon

And here is the tweet that he sent out:

Gordon added a second tweet later, noting "thanks again" and "see ya soon."

Thanks again.. See ya soon.. 🙏🏾 — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) July 23, 2018

The Browns also issued their own statement from GM John Dorsey, which read a little bit less optimistically than Gordon's initial remarks.

"We will continue to support Josh as he receives the care needed to maintain his progress," Dorsey said. "We are going to respect his privacy while he is away from the team. Josh will be placed on the non-football illness reserve list until he is ready to return."

The NFI list is an option teams can use to free up some space while dealing with a player who will miss time for an illness that is, as you might suspect, not football related.

It's been mostly roses for Gordon this offseason, with Gordon proclaiming during minicamp the Browns have the best wide receiver group in the NFL thanks to the addition of Jarvis Landry in a trade this offseason.

Landry told CBS Sports Jim Rome he believes Gordon can be "unstoppable" this year. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield was in awe of Gordon, claiming he's never seen anyone like him.

And Gordon's fantasy football average draft position reflects the notion that his teammates aren't alone in that belief. Gordon has been going in the third round of drafts, serving as WR1 for many teams.

Gordon, who said last November he believes he can be the greatest wideout of all time, did not play in an NFL game for 2015, 2016 and much of 2017 before returning. He said he would either be drunk or high for most of the games he did play, which makes him leading the league in receiving yards all the more remarkable.

The oft-troubled wideout was suspended for 10 games in 2014 by the NFL and later suspended for Week 17 of the 2014 season by the Browns.

Late last year he was reinstated by the NFL, after having his reinstatement request denied in May. He would play in five games, catching 18 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown, flashing his incredible physical ability and tantalizing Browns fans once again. Gordon famously led the NFL in receiving yards (1,646) in 2013 despite playing in just 14 games.

The belief was a healthy, clean and motivated Gordon could replicate similar results in 2018, based on the improvements the Browns made this offseason and on what we'd seen from Gordon previously.

It is very possible this is nothing short of a precautionary situation for the wide receiver, that his support groups are telling him he should hold off on returning for camp. But any color of flag from Gordon has to be considered a concern and potentially a giant red flag based on his history.

Hopefully he gets the treatment he needs, continues on his plan and steps on the field to dominate for the start of 2018.