An NFC West battle is on tap between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is 9-6 overall and 5-2 at home, while Arizona is 8-7 overall and 4-3 on the road. The Rams are the No. 6 seed in the NFC entering Week 17. The Cardinals can clinch a playoff berth by winning this game.

Arizona is favored by three points in the latest Rams vs. Cardinals odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 40.5.

Rams vs. Cardinals spread: Cardinals -4

Rams vs. Cardinals over-under: 40.5 points

Rams vs. Cardinals money line: Los Angeles +140; Arizona -160

What you need to know about the Rams

Los Angeles lost to Seattle this past Sunday, 20-9. The loss destroyed any hopes the Rams had of winning the NFC West title. They can still clinch a playoff berth this week by beating the Cardinals. A Bears loss would also seal a trip to the postseason. Last week, Jared Goff threw one interception with only 5.44 yards per passing attempt. The Rams will be without Goff and other key players either won't be available or have questionable tags for this critical matchup vs. Arizona.

Goff broke his thumb against the Seahawks and will not play in Week 17. John Wolford, who has never played in an NFL regular season game, will start for the Rams vs. the Cardinals. Cooper Kupp is on the COVID-19 list and is out for Week 17. Darrell Henderson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve this week and Cam Akers (ankle) will be a game-time decision. Micah Kiser (knee) is out and Leonard Floyd (abdomen) is questionable. Michael Brockers (undisclosed) is also out for this week. The Rams have won the past seven meetings with the Cardinals.

What you need to know about the Cardinals

The Cardinals took a 20-12 loss to the 49ers this past Saturday. Despite the defeat, Arizona remains in position to make the playoffs for the first time in five seasons with a win over Los Angeles. Kyler Murray suffered a leg injury late in the loss to San Francisco, but he is expected to start vs. the Rams. Murray completed 31 of 50 passes for 247 yards, no touchdowns and an interception and rushed for 75 yards. He had three TD passes in the Week 13 meeting with Los Angeles, a 38-28 loss.

DeAndre Hopkins had eight receptions in Week 16. He ranks second in the NFL in receptions (111 ) and receiving yards (1,372). He is aiming for his fifth game in a row with eight-plus receptions. Kenyan Drake had a rushing TD in Week 16. He has 17 rushing TDs in his past 17 games as a Cardinal. Drake has rushing TDs in his past two games vs. the Rams and has registered a career-high 10 rushing TDs this season. Haason Reddick has career-highs in sacks (12.5) and forced fumbles (six) this season. Budda Baker (neck), Larry Fitzgerald (groin), Chase Edmonds (hip) and Darrell Daniels (hamstring) are listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

