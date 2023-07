Lamar Jackson was the highest-paid player in the NFL -- for three months. Jackson has been dethroned as the league's highest-paid player in terms of average annual value, as the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert agreed to an extension reportedly worth $262.5 million over five years -- an average annual salary of $52.5 million a year.

With Herbert agreeing to his massive extension, all eyes are on Joe Burrow, as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is set to receive a mammoth contract in the near future. Here's a look at the top contracts in the NFL and where Herbert stacks up.

Top contracts in total value

Top contracts in average annual value

Player Average Annual Value Total Years Year Signed Justin Herbert $52.5 million 5 2023 Lamar Jackson $52 million 5 2023 Jalen Hurts $51 million 5 2023 Aaron Rodgers $50.2 million 4 2022 Russell Wilson $48.5 million 5 2022 Kyler Murray $46.1 million 5 2022 Deshaun Watson $46 million 5 2022 Patrick Mahomes $45 million 10 2020 Josh Allen $43,005,667 6 2021 Daniel Jones $40 million 4 2023 Dak Prescott $40 million 4 2021 Matthew Stafford $40 million 5 2022 Derek Carr $37.5 million 4 2023

Most guaranteed money in contracts