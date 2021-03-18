Less than two weeks after being released by the Saints, Jared Cook has come to terms on a one-year deal with the Chargers that is worth up to $6 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Cook will help the Chargers replace Hunter Henry, who recently penned a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Patriots.

A third-round pick in the 2009 draft, Cook signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Saints in 2019. During his first season in New Orleans, Cook made his second consecutive Pro Bowl after catching 43 of 65 targets for 705 yards and nine touchdowns. Last season, Cook caught 37 of 60 targets for 504 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished as the team's third leading receiver, behind running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Despite his success, Cook's run in New Orleans ended unceremoniously. With the Saints holding a 20-13 lead over the Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Cook's fumble set up the game-tying touchdown. The score was the first of 17 unanswered points by the Buccaneers, who defeated the Saints en route to the franchise's second Super Bowl win.

A third-round pick in the 2009 draft, Cook spent four seasons with the Titans, three with the Rams, and two with the Raiders before joining the Saints. In 178 career games (with 89 starts), Cook has caught 505 of 836 targets, for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns. And while his receiving total has dipped over the past two seasons, Cook caught a career-high nine touchdowns in 2019 and seven touchdowns last season.

Cook will join a Chargers offense that features reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert, who threw for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. The Chargers' offense also features running back Austin Ekeler and four-time Pro Bowler receiver Keenan Allen.

Earlier this month, the Chargers released veteran Casey Heyward Jr. Malik Jefferson and Trai Turner. The Chargers did reportedly come to terms with former Packers All-Pro center Corey Linsley on a five-year deal.