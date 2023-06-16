Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

With Father's Day coming up on Sunday, I feel like I'd be a horrible son if I didn't start things off here by wishing my dad a Happy Father's Day, so Happy Father's Day, dad!

If you've ever thought to yourself that this newsletter has way too much Bengals content, you can blame my dad (Jim Breech) for that. He spent 13 years with the team (1980-1992) and since that covered a large chunk of my childhood, I've obviously been brainwashed to write about the Bengals as often as possible.

Here are a quick few nuggets about his career:

Not only is he the Bengals' all-time leading scorer with 1,151 points, but he's also one of the top 45 scorers in NFL history.

He holds the NFL record for most overtime kicks without a miss (9 for 9).

In his career, he hit 81.8% of his field goals in the playoffs, which is a better number than some of the best kickers in NFL history, including Adam Vinatieri, Justin Tucker and Morten Anderson.

One of only two kickers in NFL history with multiple field goals of 40 yards or more in the second half of a Super Bowl.

He's also the reason I have a weird obsession with knowing everything there is to know about kicking, so once again, Happy Father's Day to my dad and to every dad who's reading this. Speaking of Father's Day, we recently took a look at some fathers and sons who both played in the NFL and you can check out that list here. Sadly, my dad and I didn't make the cut on that list because I gave up on my NFL dreams before they even started.

All right, let's get to the rundown.

1. Today's podcast: Pete Prisco breaks down his top 100 ranking

After Pete Prisco released his ranking of the top 100 players in the NFL yesterday, we thought it made sense to get him on today's podcast to break down his ranking, so that's exactly what we did for today's show.

Prisco joined Katie Mox and Will Brinson and the three of them spent roughly 35 minutes talking about Priso's top 100 ranking.

Here are a few of Pete's thoughts:

Aaron Donald was hard to rank. The Rams star was ranked the best player in the NFL last year, but Prisco dropped him down to ninth for 2023. "The one I had the problem with was Donald because he was hurt last year. He didn't play up to his expectations and you start to wonder if age is becoming a factor. I have a sneaky suspicion he's going to play well this year and get back higher on this list [for next year]."

The Rams star was ranked the best player in the NFL last year, but Prisco dropped him down to ninth for 2023. "The one I had the problem with was Donald because he was hurt last year. He didn't play up to his expectations and you start to wonder if age is becoming a factor. I have a sneaky suspicion he's going to play well this year and get back higher on this list [for next year]." Prisco wasn't sure about where to put Aaron Rodgers. The Jets QB ended up ranked at 29th overall, which is arguably low for a guy who has won the MVP in two of the past three seasons. "I still think he's a top quarterback, I just wonder if he's among the elite," Prisco said. "Last year, he was in my top 10, but I think he's fallen off a little bit."

The Jets QB ended up ranked at 29th overall, which is arguably low for a guy who has won the MVP in two of the past three seasons. "I still think he's a top quarterback, I just wonder if he's among the elite," Prisco said. "Last year, he was in my top 10, but I think he's fallen off a little bit." Prisco explains why Colts got four players on his list. There were 12 teams in the NFL who put at least four players on Prisco's list. Of those 12, 10 of them finished last season with a winning record. The only two that didn't were the Jets and Colts. The Jets getting four players makes sense because they added Aaron Rodgers to go with the reigning rookies of the year on both sides of the ball (Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner) plus Quinnen Williams. As for the Colts, they have Jonathan Taylor, Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner and Shaq Leonard and Prisco justified putting four players on the list by pointing out that the Colts could be good in 2023. "If Anthony Richardson is the real deal in that division, they're going to be competitive because they do have talent on that team," Prisco said. "They fell apart last year. Jonathan Taylor got hurt, the offensive line was a disaster, the defensive line had some issues."

If you want to listen to Prisco break down his top 100 ranking, then be sure to click here so you can listen to today's show. You can also watch today's show on YouTube by clicking here.

If you missed Prisco's story from yesterday, you can see his entire top 100 ranking here.

2. Chiefs unveil stunning Super Bowl ring that includes 629 diamonds

Four months after beating the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs finally got their rings and it happened during a ceremony on Thursday night in Kansas City. Every year, Super Bowl rings seem to be getting bigger and this year was no exception. Also, I think their ring this year might be worth more than my car.

Since you're now probably wondering what the ring looks like, you can check it out here. As you'll notice, the ring has a lot of diamonds. The exact number is 629: There are 609 round diamonds, 16 baguette diamonds and four marquise diamonds.

Here are a few other wild facts about Kansas City's Super Bowl rings:

There are three Lombardi Trophies on each ring, representing the three Super Bowls that the Chiefs have won in franchise history. The football at the top of each Lombardi Trophy is a marquise-cut diamond.

There are 38 diamonds along the top rim of each ring, which represent how many points the Chiefs scored in their 38-35 win over the Eagles.

The team added the 16 baguette diamonds to represent the 16 players who scored at least one touchdown during the regular season.

There were 50 diamonds in the Chiefs' arrowhead logo on the top of the ring to commemorate the fact that the Chiefs have played at Arrowhead Stadium (now GEHA Field) for 50 years.

The ring also includes 16 custom-cut rubies, which represents the number of division titles that the Chiefs have won in franchise history.

The ring also features multiple inscriptions. Not only is the inside of the ring inscribed with the final score of each playoff game, but every individual ring also contains an inscription of the signature of the player that the ring belongs to.

Also, the top of the ring COMES OFF and converts into a pendant. If you take the top off, the interior of the ring features an aerial shot of GEHA Field (You can see what that looks like here).

As you can tell, the Chiefs clearly thought of everything here and I don't even think I've listed half of the features of the ring. If you want to check out every hidden feature, you can do that here.

If you want to see Patrick Mahomes use his Super Bowl ring to talk smack to Ja'Marr Chase, you can do that here.

3. Best move made by each AFC team this offseason

Earlier this week, we went over the best move made by each NFC team this offseason and because we like to keep things even around here, we're going to cover the best move made by each AFC team today. We had Cody Benjamin go through EVERY SINGLE MOVE made by each team in the conference so he could cull the list down and come up with the best one for each team.

Here's a look at the best move made by five of the teams in the AFC:

Patriots' best move: Hiring Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator. "Third-year QB Mac Jones may or may not have playoff-caliber weapons, but he should at least be in a more comfortable setup when it comes to game-planning and play-calling."

"Third-year QB Mac Jones may or may not have playoff-caliber weapons, but he should at least be in a more comfortable setup when it comes to game-planning and play-calling." Browns' best move: Trading for Elijah Moore. "The former Jets receiver ensures that QB Deshaun Watson, who's under pressure to return to peak Texans form, will have more than just Amari Cooper to lean on downfield."

"The former Jets receiver ensures that QB Deshaun Watson, who's under pressure to return to peak Texans form, will have more than just Amari Cooper to lean on downfield." Jaguars best move: Signing Brandon McManus. "Signing McManus isn't a franchise-altering move ... but the ex-Broncos mainstay is roughly one of the 50 most accurate kickers in NFL history, and his big leg could help decide important games in a close division."

"Signing McManus isn't a franchise-altering move ... but the ex-Broncos mainstay is roughly one of the 50 most accurate kickers in NFL history, and his big leg could help decide important games in a close division." Colts' best move: Hiring Shane Steichen. "Steichen won't look nearly as good if his first big QB gamble doesn't pan out; first-rounder Anthony Richardson is dynamic on the ground but unpolished through the air. And yet he's got the makings of an adaptable offensive leader."

"Steichen won't look nearly as good if his first big QB gamble doesn't pan out; first-rounder Anthony Richardson is dynamic on the ground but unpolished through the air. And yet he's got the makings of an adaptable offensive leader." Dolphins' best move: Hiring Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. "Hiring Fangio ensures that an already-talented defense will be more confident and composed within a high-octane conference. Paired with the acquisition of feisty cover man Jalen Ramsey, Fangio's arrival should also take a bit of the burden off quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a timing-based offense."

If you want to see the best move that was made by each team in the AFC, then be sure to click here.

4. Comeback candidates: Four veterans who could experience a career resurgence in 2023

Not every NFL veteran had a great year in 2022, so for today, we decided to take a look at several veterans who struggled last year, but might be able to turn it around and have a huge season in 2023.

Chris Trapasso came up with four players who could fit this bill and here's a look at his list:

Bills RB Damien Harris. "Harris will be a welcomed addition to a Bills club that's needed a thicker, north-south runner with some pop through the hole. He'll return to his 2020-2021 form and, remember, in that 2021 campaign, he scored 15 touchdowns during the regular season. The former Alabama star won't reach that total again, but nearing double-digit scores is not out of the question."

"Harris will be a welcomed addition to a Bills club that's needed a thicker, north-south runner with some pop through the hole. He'll return to his 2020-2021 form and, remember, in that 2021 campaign, he scored 15 touchdowns during the regular season. The former Alabama star won't reach that total again, but nearing double-digit scores is not out of the question." Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks. "Cooks had his lowest amount of catches (57) and receiving yards (699) since his rookie season on a brutal Texans team in 2022, and he was rewarded for his three years being criminally underrated in Houston by getting moved to the Cowboys, one of the major contenders in the NFC, this offseason. ... He'll turn 30 in September and has plenty of juice in the tank."

"Cooks had his lowest amount of catches (57) and receiving yards (699) since his rookie season on a brutal Texans team in 2022, and he was rewarded for his three years being criminally underrated in Houston by getting moved to the Cowboys, one of the major contenders in the NFC, this offseason. ... He'll turn 30 in September and has plenty of juice in the tank." Raiders DE Chandler Jones. "Jones was a disappointment in his first season with the Raiders. No way around it ... Jones will enter a season not the clear focal point of opposing offensive line's game plans. He'll take full advantage of that unprecedented scenario in a rebound 2023."

"Jones was a disappointment in his first season with the Raiders. No way around it ... Jones will enter a season not the clear focal point of opposing offensive line's game plans. He'll take full advantage of that unprecedented scenario in a rebound 2023." Seahawks LB Devin Bush. "Playing behind what should be a bolstered pass-rush unit in Seattle, the former Steelers linebacker should get more opportunities to make plays on footballs thrown on hurried tosses from opposing quarterbacks. Playing next to Bobby Wagner will be a godsend for the uber-talented, highly aggressive Bush."

If you want to check out Trapasso's full story, be sure to click here.

5. Antonio Brown got his team kicked out of the National Arena League

Every time you think that things can't get any crazier with Antonio Brown, they somehow get crazier. The latest example came Thursday when he managed to get his arena team kicked out of its league.

The National Arena League (NAL) voted to remove Brown's Albany Empire team from the league yesterday. How do you get your team kicked out of a league? Glad you asked. Let's look at the details of the situation.

Brown apparently wasn't paying his bills. There are seven teams in the league and each team is responsible for paying one-seventh of the league's operating budget. Apparently, not only did Brown fall behind by two payments, but he refused to pay up after he was hit with a $1,000 fine for some comments he made about the league.

There are seven teams in the league and each team is responsible for paying one-seventh of the league's operating budget. Apparently, not only did Brown fall behind by two payments, but he refused to pay up after he was hit with a $1,000 fine for some comments he made about the league. The league gave Brown until Thursday to pay his debt. Brown's accountant, Alex Gunaris, told the NAL that the former NFL receiver probably wouldn't end up paying what was owed. At that point, the league gave Brown until noon on Thursday to make the payment. When the money didn't show up, the league decided to terminate Albany's membership.

Brown's accountant, Alex Gunaris, told the NAL that the former NFL receiver probably wouldn't end up paying what was owed. At that point, the league gave Brown until noon on Thursday to make the payment. When the money didn't show up, the league decided to terminate Albany's membership. NAL loses its two-time defending champion. The Empire have suffered a total collapse under Brown. The team actually won the last TWO league titles, but they won't get to go for a third because they've been kicked out of the league.

The Empire have suffered a total collapse under Brown. The team actually won the last TWO league titles, but they won't get to go for a third because they've been kicked out of the league. Brown's entire tenure as owner has been a disaster. The former Steelers star bought the Empire in March and trouble started almost immediately. According to multiple reports, players and staff weren't being paid as recently as late April and the team's former head coach (Damon Ware) ended up leaving the Empire over the missed payments. The team claims that the missed payments were due to a change in payroll processors that happened after Brown purchased the franchise.

The former Steelers star bought the Empire in March and trouble started almost immediately. According to multiple reports, players and staff weren't being paid as recently as late April and the team's former head coach (Damon Ware) ended up leaving the Empire over the missed payments. The team claims that the missed payments were due to a change in payroll processors that happened after Brown purchased the franchise. Brown has a long track record of not paying people. Back in April, he was sued by a jeweler, who claims that Brown owes him more than $1 million. Brown was also sued by his marketing company for $2.4 million back in September 2021. Brown is also accused of trying to rip off a music promoter to the tune of $500,000. If Brown owes you money, you're probably not going to ever see it.

Based on Brown's track record, this probably won't be the last time we hear about something crazy happening to him or involving him.

6. Extra points: NFL eyeing two dates to potentially approve sale of Commanders

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.