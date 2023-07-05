All 32 NFL teams will continue tweaking rosters up until the start of the 2023 season. But most of the heavy lifting is complete, with the draft and free agency clearly in the rear view. It's a fair time, then, to reassess the best and biggest moves made this offseason.

It only seems right to start in the AFC, where there's an abundance of young star power at quarterback -- plus one especially seasoned gunslinger who hails from Green Bay. Let's survey all 16 teams in the conference, revisiting their best moves for the upcoming 2023 campaign:

AFC East

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers USATSI

Signing LB Leonard Floyd gives them underrated and relatively inexpensive insurance for the aging Von Miller at arguably the most important spot on Sean McDermott's defense, bolstering a contending pass rush with a veteran who's quietly racked up 29 sacks and 28 tackles for loss over the last three seasons.

Hiring DC Vic Fangio ensures an already-talented, if injury-riddled, defense will be more confident and composed within a high-octane conference. Paired with the acquisition of feisty cover man Jalen Ramsey, his arrival should also take a bit of the burden off quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a timing-based offense.

Hiring OC Bill O'Brien means their offense will at least be governed by someone with a real background on that side of the ball. Third-year QB Mac Jones may or may not have playoff-caliber weapons, but he should at least be in a more comfortable setup when it comes to game-planning and play-calling.

Trading for QB Aaron Rodgers is equivalent to the Buccaneers' bet on Tom Brady in 2020. The future Hall of Famer may be past his MVP prime, but freshly motivated in a new city, playing for an organization catering to his every desire, he represents a massive upgrade at the most important position in the sport.

AFC North



Browns WR Elijah Moore USATSI

Drafting WR Zay Flowers is easily the most promising investment they've made at the position in years. Yes, retaining star QB Lamar Jackson was technically more vital, but he's got questions of his own to answer. Flowers, meanwhile, has multipurpose juice in a WR room otherwise dependent on older, injury-prone veterans.

Trading for WR Elijah Moore ensures that QB Deshaun Watson, who's under pressure to return to peak Texans form, will have more than just Amari Cooper to lean on downfield. The ex-Jets prospect has the skills to be a top-end WR2 while on a rookie deal, potentially making him a bigger bargain than defensive additions like Dalvin Tomlinson and Za'Darius Smith.

Signing OT Orlando Brown Jr. may have been proof the Chiefs didn't trust their Pro Bowl left tackle to live up to lucrative money, but still, as the 10th-highest-paid at his position, he could prove to be a steal as the new blindside bodyguard for Joe Burrow. Any investment in the star QB's protection is a commendable one.

Drafting OT Broderick Jones after moving up to No. 14 in the first round means they're rightly committed to shoring up the front for young QB Kenny Pickett. After plugging the interior with former Eagles vet Isaac Seumalo, they have a supremely athletic tackle to mold while leaning on Mike Tomlin's always-feisty defense.

AFC South

Texans pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., left USATSI

Houston Texans

Drafting DE Will Anderson Jr. after already picking QB C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall is a sign general manager Nick Caserio is finally ready to give his coach -- this time DeMeco Ryans -- some legit building blocks. The Texans may still struggle to compete in an open division, but Anderson's got all the tools to be an immediate threat off the edge.

Hiring HC Shane Steichen won't look nearly as good if his first big QB gamble doesn't pan out; first-rounder Anthony Richardson is dynamic on the ground but unpolished through the air. And yet he's got the makings of an adaptable offensive leader, helping shepherd both Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts in previous stops.

Signing K Brandon McManus isn't a franchise-altering move; it certainly doesn't carry the weight of their in-season acquisition of Calvin Ridley, the new WR1 for Trevor Lawrence. But the ex-Broncos mainstay is roughly one of the 50 most accurate kickers in NFL history, and his big leg could help decide important games in a close division.

Drafting OT Peter Skoronski doesn't solve bigger-picture questions about their playmakers of the future (or lack thereof), but any added help up front should be welcome in Tennessee. Losing both Taylor Lewan and Nate Davis meant this team badly needed O-line reinforcements, and the Northwestern rookie has both tackle and guard ability.

AFC West

Broncos head coach Sean Payton Getty Images

Hiring HC Sean Payton is something you only do if you're ready for a total culture shift, and Denver sure needed one after 2022, when QB Russell Wilson flopped in his anticipated debut. With or without a Wilson revival, the Broncos now have a proven program-builder in Payton, who led nine playoff runs during his 15 seasons with the Saints.

Signing WR Richie James isn't nearly the headline-grabber that is paying $80 million for ex-Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor, but he quietly emerged as a reliable target machine for Daniel Jones during the Giants' 2022 playoff push. Much cheaper than the departed JuJu Smith-Schuster, he adds solid depth behind Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling out wide.

Drafting DE Tyree Wilson at No. 7 overall is much more of a forward-thinking investment than, say, signing Jimmy Garoppolo or Jakobi Meyers as immediate Patriots transplants. Paired with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, the Texas Tech product has a chance to be part of a truly fearsome edge rotation.

Exercising QB Justin Herbert's fifth-year option doesn't lock up the star signal-caller for the long term, but it sets the tone for building the franchise around his laser arm. Now, of course, they have to hope that new coordinator Kellen Moore and first-round WR Quentin Johnston help Herbert make a leap in the postseason.