Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back as the best player in my ranking of the NFL's top 100, and if he keeps up at his current pace he will be in the conversation for No. 1 all time.

Mahomes led his Chiefs to his second Super Bowl title last February, beating the Philadelphia Eagles and winning both the regular-season and Super Bowl MVPs in the process. The man is on a roll. In the past four seasons, he has two Super Bowl victories and one loss in the Super Bowl. He also has two regular-season MVPs in the past five seasons.

Oh, and he's only 27. That should scare the heck out of the rest of the NFL. He isn't even in his prime yet. Tom Brady, he's coming for you.

But Mahomes isn't alone when it comes to quarterbacks at the top of my player rankings. In fact, it's 1-2-3 for the quarterbacks. It's Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills in the No. 2 spot and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 3. These guys are razor-thin close in my book. Those three quarterbacks are the current elites of the position as we head into the 2023 season.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was my No. 1 player last year, but he slipped down to the ninth spot this year in part because he was hurt last season and his production waned. But it wouldn't be a shock to see him back closer to the top next season.

Putting together the list is a real challenge. There are so many talented players, and after the stars at the top it's tough to separate the players who land from 20-45 or so. So before you get worked up about my list, which you will, try to put one of your own together. It isn't easy.

The middle class is tough to divide. As for guys who just missed, some did so because of injury and some did so because they might be on the rise or on the decline. Some of the just-missed players were in the top 100 at one point, but eventually they fell out.

The top is easy. It's 1-2-3 quarterbacks with Mahomes again looking down at the rest of the NFL.

1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB By winning his second Super Bowl and winning another MVP, he is putting himself in the conversation with the all-time greats. And he's still young at 27. 2 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB The idea that Josh Allen didn't play as well last season as he did in 2021 is off base. His numbers were just as good as he threw 35 touchdown passes and 14 picks. He just was asked to do too much. 3 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB Heading into his fourth season, he has developed into one of the game's best quarterbacks. He plays with a calm, cool way that makes you think Joe Montana. 4 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE The Defensive Player of the Year is coming off a season with 18.5 sacks, showing his dominance on one of the league's best defenses. 5 Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns DE He tied for second in the league in sacks with 16 and remains one of the most dominant edge players in the league. Now that they've added some pass-rush help, his numbers might be even better this season. 6 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs TE He caught 110 passes with 12 touchdown catches to solidify his position as the top tight end and one of the best weapons in the league. Can he be covered with one man? No way. 7 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR He led the NFL in catches (128) and yards (1,809), while also leading in receptions of 20 or more yards (28). He is the league's best receiver heading into next season. 8 Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys LB He has essentially morphed from an off-ball linebacker to an elite edge rusher, registering 13.5 sacks last season. That takes a ton of talent. 9 Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams DL He was limited to 11 games last season and had just five sacks. At 32, is he starting to slow down? Or will this be a bounce-back year for an all-time great? 10 Trent Williams San Francisco 49ers OT He is the best left tackle in the league, a big part of what the 49ers do on offense. He just dominates his opponents.

11 T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers OLB After being the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, Watt was limited to 10 games because of injury and had only 5.5 sacks. Expect him to be more like his 2021 self this season. 12 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins WR In his first season with the Dolphins, he again showed off his big-play skills. Hill had a career-best 119 catches for 1,710 yards. He's talking 2,000 yards this season, and who can doubt him? 13 Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs DE He led all interior linemen in sacks with 15.5, with his dominant play keying the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning defense. He is a true game-wrecker. 14 Jalen Ramsey Miami Dolphins CB He was traded by the Rams to Miami this offseason, but not for talent reasons. He still plays at a high level and can do a lot of things for a defense. He will be special in the Vic Fangio defense. 15 Sauce Gardner New York Jets CB As a rookie, he was one of the best corners in the league, showing off his outstanding cover skills. He will high be on this list for a long time if he stays healthy. 16 Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals WR Limited to 12 games because of injuries last season, he still caught 87 passes with nine touchdowns. He has established himself as one of the best in the league and a case can be made he is the best. 17 Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders WR In his first season with the Raiders, Adams had 100 catches with 14 touchdowns to show he could still play at a high level without Aaron Rodgers. What's even more impressive is his per-catch average was a career-high 15.2 yards. 18 Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles OT He is the best right tackle in the league. He is a force on the best offensive line in the league. 19 Patrick Surtain II Denver Broncos CB He developed into one of the best cover players in the league last season. In his second season, he had four picks but really excelled in pass coverage. He's also a willing tackler in the run game. 20 Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills WR In his seventh season, Diggs didn't show any signs of slowing down in 2022. He had 108 catches for 13.2 yards per catch, the best average of his three seasons with the Bills.

21 Jaire Alexander Green Bay Packers CB He continues to be an outstanding cover player. He had five picks last season for the Packers. 22 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB He was second in the league in passing yards last season, but he only averaged 6.8 yards per attempt. That led to a change in coordinators, which should help the deep passing game. 23 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB He was outstanding over the course of the second half of the season and into the playoffs. He will be in the MVP talk this season. 24 Andrew Thomas New York Giants OT After a slow start to his career, he has developed into a top-level tackle. His ability to hold up on the blind side is big for the Giants line. 25 Zack Martin Dallas Cowboys OG He remains one of the game's best inside players, but his run blocking tailed off a bit last season. He didn't allow a sack in 2022. 26 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams WR He was limited to nine games last season because of an ankle injury that required surgery after the season, and yet he still had 75 catches. He is recovered and ready to get back to his 2021 form, when he won the receiving version of the triple crown. 27 Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers RB Playing for both Carolina and San Francisco last season -- he was traded after six games with the Panthers -- he had 85 catches and rushed for over 1,000 yards. He remains the game's best dual-threat back. 28 Quinnen Williams New York Jets DT He is a force in the middle of the Jets defense, which is why he's clamoring to get paid. He is coming off his best season, registering 12 sacks, while playing well against the run. 29 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB Now that he's in New York, the Jets have to hope he can get back to his MVP form of 2020 and 2021. He wasn't as good last season, but even his not-as-good is better than most. He can still play at a high level. 30 Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB Playing behind a terrible offensive line, he finished second in the league in rushing with 1,538 yards and also scored 13 touchdowns. He turns 30 next January, so you have to wonder if he will start slowing down.

31 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB He has quickly developed into a top-level quarterback, taking the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season. He is a threat as both a runner and thrower, which is why the Eagles signed him to a long-term extension this year. 32 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE He was limited to 15 games in 2022, but he still had a career-high 11 touchdown receptions on his 60 catches. When he's healthy, he's the second-best tight end in the league. 33 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns RB Chubb had his best season in 2022, rushing for a career-high 1,525 yards while scoring 13 touchdowns. He continues to be the focal point of the Cleveland offense. 34 Dexter Lawrence New York Giants DT Known for his ability to play the run, he developed into a quality inside pass rusher last season, registering 7.5 sacks. He is a big man that anchors the interior of the Giants line. 35 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB He hasn't finished the last two seasons because of injury, which is concerning. But when he's on the field, he's an electrifying playmaker. The new offense will be good for him. 36 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB After leading the NFL in rushing in 2021, he struggled last season by comparison. He played behind a bad line and had an ankle injury. If he's healthy, he will be a star runner again this season. 37 Fred Warner San Francisco 49ers MLB He is the prototypical run-and-chase linebacker. He covers so much ground which allows him to chase down runners and excel in pass coverage. 38 Maxx Crosby Las Vegas Raiders DE He had a career-high 12.5 sacks last season to rank eighth in the league. He was also among the league leaders in pressures. 39 Cameron Heyward Pittsburgh Steelers DT At the age of 34, he continues to play at a high level. He is a good run player, but he also can push the pocket. He had 10.5 sacks last season. 40 Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs C He is among the best centers in the game, a key part of the Chiefs offense. Entering his third season, he has been a starter every year since coming into the league in 2021 and is equally good in the run game and pass protection.

41 Minkah Fitzpatrick Pittsburgh Steelers FS He is a playmaker on the back end of the Steelers defense. His range is a big part of who he is as a player, with his ability to cover a lot of ground key to his talents. 42 Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles C He isn't big for the position, but this veteran gets by with his smarts and athletic ability. He came back for another season, which is huge for the Eagles offense. 43 Jeffery Simmons Tennessee Titans DT He played through some injuries last year and it showed. He wasn't as dominant. But when healthy, he's one of the best inside players in the game. 44 Von Miller Buffalo Bills OLB He had eight sacks in his 11 games before his season was cut short by a knee injury. Prior to the injury, he was having an impressive season in his first with the Bills. He might not be ready for the start of the regular season. 45 Derwin James Los Angeles Chargers FS He is one of the most versatile players in the league. He can play man coverage, blitz and also plays the run. There is great value in having him on the back end for the Chargers. 46 Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT He has been one of the best right tackles since entering the league in 2020. Now he will be moving to the left side, which shouldn't be a problem for this talented player. 47 A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles WR In his first season with the Eagles, he had a career-high 88 catches and averaged 17 yards per catch. He also tied for second in the league with six catches of 40 yards or more. 48 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR Lamb broke out in a big way in 2022 with 107 catches and nine touchdown receptions. It was a big leap forward from his career-best 79 catches in 2021. 49 Joel Bitonio Cleveland Browns OG On a Browns line hit by injuries last season, he was the steady force, starting all 17 games. He is equally good in the run game as in pass protection. 50 Laremy Tunsil Houston Texans OT He is coming off his best season, one that showed him to be one of the top pass protectors in the league. He is the anchor of their line.

51 Rashawn Slater Los Angeles Chargers OT He was outstanding as a rookie in 2021, but suffered a torn biceps in Week 3 in 2022 that ended his season. When he's on the field, he's a top-level backside protector for Justin Herbert. 52 Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders RB He led the NFL in rushing last season, earning himself the franchise tag from the Raiders. He has to show he can do it again after a slow start to his career. 53 Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens TE His production dropped last season from 107 catches to 73 and his yards went way down. Not having Lamar Jackson healthy hurt and Andrews also missed two games. 54 Saquon Barkley New York Giants RB After tearing an ACL in 2020, and slogging through the 2021 season, he was back to his old ways last season. He finished fourth in the league in rushing and also had 57 catches and 10 touchdowns. 55 DK Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR He had a career-best 90 catches last season, but his per-catch average went down. He did have six touchdown receptions. 56 Christian Darrisaw Minnesota Vikings OT In his second season, he developed into a good pass protector who is on his way to being one of the best in the league. Getting his body in shape allowed him to take his game to the next level. 57 Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR He might be the best chess-piece player in the game. He can do so many things, including lining up as a receiver and running back. I personally think he's much better as a receiver and would limit his snaps as a runner. 58 Chris Lindstrom Atlanta Falcons OG He has developed into one of the best right guards in the league. He is a physical player who has improved his pass protection, while being one of the best run blockers. 59 Quenton Nelson Indianapolis Colts OG His play has tailed off the past three seasons. He hasn't been close to being the dominant player he was early in his career. Injuries have slowed him some. 60 Jordan Mailata Philadelphia Eagles OT This former Australian rugby player has turned himself into a top left tackle. He is a massive man who can overpower in the run game, but has really made strides in pass protection.

61 Joey Bosa Los Angeles Chargers LB If he can stay healthy, which has been a big if for him, he's much higher on this list. But he started just four games last season and had only 2.5 sacks. Injuries are the only thing that has slowed his sack production in his career. 62 Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins WR In his second season, he proved to be the perfect complement to Tyreek Hill, adding more speed to the offense. He had 75 catches with eight going for touchdowns, and his 18.1 yards-per-catch average was better than Hill's average of 17. 63 Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR As a rookie, dealing with a lot of bad quarterback play, he had 83 catches to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Imagine what he can do this season with Aaron Rodgers? 64 Haason Reddick Philadelphia Eagles OLB He tied with Myles Garrett for second in the league in sacks with 16. In his first season with the Eagles after signing as a free agent, he showed he can be a major problem as a disrupter off the edge. 65 DeForest Buckner Indianapolis Colts DT Since coming to the Colts in 2020 in a trade, he has been a force on their front. He is a big, powerful man who can push the pocket. 66 Penei Sewell Detroit Lions OT He has developed into a top-tier right tackle, a brute who can dominate in the run game. He's improving in pass protection as well. 67 Brian Burns Carolina Panthers DE He had a career-high 12.5 sacks last season as he readies to get a new mega contract. He has 38 sacks in four seasons. 68 Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders WR Can you imagine how good his numbers would be if he played with good quarterbacks the past four seasons? All he does is produce for an offense that has been greatly limited by its quarterback play. 69 DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles WR He is coming off a 95-catch season, the best catch number for any Eagles receiver in team history. He also had seven touchdown catches. 70 Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB He had 915 rushing yards and 107 catches with a total of 18 touchdowns. Yet the Chargers looked to trade him in the offseason. He isn't a conventional back, but he has value with the way he does so many things.

71 Lavonte David Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB At the age of 33, he once again played at a high level for the Tampa Bay defense in 2022. He can still get to the football and he still excels in coverage. 72 Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR In only nine starts, he had 72 catches and averaged 14.5 yards per catch. He was limited by a concussion last season; otherwise he might have been the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year. 73 Micah Hyde Buffalo Bills SS He was limited to two games last season, which really impacted the Buffalo defense. He is such a smart, active player when he's on the field. He is 32, so age is a concern. 74 Christian Wilkins Miami Dolphins DT He followed up his solid 2021 season with his best one in his four years in the league. He has eight sacks from the interior the past two seasons, but he also had 33 pressures last season. 75 Stephon Gilmore Dallas Cowboys CB He played one season with the Colts in 2022 and did a nice job in coverage for their defense. He might not be the same player he was earlier in his career, but the Cowboys traded for him for a reason. He's still quite good. 76 Roquan Smith Baltimore Ravens ILB He finished third in the league in tackles and also had 4.5 sacks. The Ravens traded for him during the season and he became a big part of their defense after coming over from Chicago. 77 Landon Dickerson Philadelphia Eagles OG He became a Pro Bowl guard last season in large part because he is good in pass protection. With more experience, he will be higher on this list. 78 Justin Fields Chicago Bears QB He showed off some amazing talent in a bad offense last season. His ability to run was special -- rushing for 1,143 yards -- but now with more help around him his passing ability should show big-time growth. 79 Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR He had 74 catches with seven touchdowns in 14 starts as the No. 2 receiver for the Bengals. He would be the No. 1 receiver on a lot of teams, but not with Ja'Marr Chase on the roster. 80 Joe Thuney Kansas City Chiefs OG He is consistently one of the best guards in the league. Since coming over as a free agent from the Patriots, he has been a big part of their success up front.

81 Tyrann Mathieu New Orleans Saints FS After a so-so 2021 season for the Chiefs, he was back to playing at a high level last season in his first with the Saints. His versatility is what makes him such a special player. 82 Derrick Brown Carolina Panthers DT In his third season in the league, this former top-10 pick had his best season. He had just one sack, but he was a force against the run and pushed the pocket better than the sack number would indicate. 83 Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions WR He showed in 2022 that he was among the league's best move-the-chain receivers with 64.2 percent of his catches going for first downs. He caught 106 passes with six touchdowns. 84 D.J. Reader Cincinnati Bengals DE He was limited to 10 regular-season games in 2022 because of injury, and his loss was felt when he was missing. He only had one sack, but he can push the pocket and he's good against the run. 85 Kamren Curl Washington Commanders SAF Who? Pay attention. This kid has developed into one of the best young safeties in the game. He's good in both the run and against the pass. 86 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks CB As a rookie, he was a top corner who has the tools to be even higher on this list next year. He is a big, long corner who can cover. 87 Christian Kirk Jacksonville Jaguars WR In his first season with the Jaguars after signing as a free agent, he had a team-high 84 catches with eight touchdowns. He is really good in the middle of the field. 88 Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB He remains a good threat as both a runner and receiver, but his numbers have really gone down in the passing game in recent years. Here's an amazing stat: he's never rushed for 1,000 yards in a season. 89 Grady Jarrett Atlanta Falcons DT His numbers were down last season, but he's still a force in the inside for the Falcons. He needs more help around him. 90 Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Coming off a knee injury in 2021, he had 104 catches last season. His per-catch average was a career-low 9.8 yards, but that was definitely impacted by still working his way back to full health.

91 Trey Hendrickson Cincinnati Bengals DE His sack numbers went down from 14 to 8, but he still was a big force off the edge for their defense. 92 Patrick Peterson Pittsburgh Steelers CB After a so-so 2021 season, Peterson played much better last season for the Vikings. He signed a one-year deal to help the Steelers cover units this season. He's getting up in years, but defied his age last season. 93 Tremaine Edmunds Chicago Bears MLB He had his best season in 2022 and the timing was good since he was a free agent this March. The Bears locked him up on a big deal and now he will anchor their defense. 94 Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings RB He rushed for 1,173 yards with 10 touchdowns to show that he can still put up big numbers. Even so, the Vikings let him go last Friday for money reasons. 95 Jaelan Phillips Miami Dolphins LB I think he will be much higher on this list next year. He is a star in waiting. The ability is there. 96 Darius Slay Philadelphia Eagles CB He continues to be a playmaker on the Eagles defense. He isn't great in the run game, but he is an important part of their coverage teams. 97 Harrison Smith Minnesota Vikings FS The Vikings miscast him last season, playing him mostly in the deep middle, but he should be rejuvenated in the new defense under Brian Flores. 98 Shaquille Leonard Indianapolis Colts OLB He missed all but three games last season with a back injury. He isn't all the way back yet, so he was a tough player to place. I will go with him being ready when the season starts, so he's in this spot. 99 Matt Judon New England Patriots OLB He had a career-high 15.5 sacks last season, one of the true bright spots on the Pats roster. He has 28 total sacks the past two seasons. 100 Kevin Byard Tennessee Titans FS His play wasn't quite as good as in 2021, but he still remains one of the better safeties in the league. He has nine picks the past two seasons.

HONORABLE MENTION: Aiden Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions; Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys; Danielle Hunter, Edge, Minnesota Vikings; Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks; Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers; A.J. Terrell, CB, Atlanta Falcons; Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins; Dre Greenlaw, LB, San Francisco 49ers; Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings; Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers; Terron Armstead, T, Miami Dolphins; Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals; Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, New York Giants; Trevon Diggs, CB, Dallas Cowboys; Jordan Poyer, S, Buffalo Bills; Charles Cross, T, Seattle Seahawks; Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens; Antoine Winfield, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks; Michael Onwenu, G, New England Patriots; Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints; Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars; Matt Milano, LB, Buffalo Bills; Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams; Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys; L'Jarius Sneed, CB, Kansas City Chiefs; Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers; Javon Hargrave, DT, San Francisco 49ers; Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars; Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Seattle Seahawks; Leonard Williams, DT, New York Giants; Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals; Jevon Holland, S, Miami Dolphins; Rashan Gary, Edge, Green Bay Packers; Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; DaRon Payne, DT, Washington Commanders; Denzel Ward, CB, Cleveland Browns; Cam Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints; Demario Davis, LB New Orleans Saints; Jonathan Allen, DT, Washington Commanders; Justin Simmons, S, Denver Broncos; Elgton Jenkins, G, Green Bay Packers; Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers; Jessie Bates III, S, Atlanta Falcons; Tyson Campbell, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars; Kyle Hamilton, S, Baltimore Ravens; James Bradberry, CB, Philadelphia Eagles