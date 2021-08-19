The 2021 NFL preseason continues with a packed slate of action this week. On Friday, the reigning AFC champions take the field, led by Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Arizona Cardinals for a cross-conference matchup. Both teams are 1-0 in the preseason after wins a week ago. Kansas City has a battle for its third quarterback spot between Shane Buechele and Anthony Gordon that could play into the festivities, particularly after Buechele led the winning scoring drive in the opener. J.J. Watt hasn't practiced to this point for Arizona, and Andy Isabella has been ruled out.

Kick-off is at 8 p.m. ET in Glendale. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Chiefs as three-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 41 in the latest Chiefs vs. Cardinals odds. Before you make any Cardinals vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the expert NFL predictions from SportsLine's Larry Hartstein.

SportsLine's senior analyst and Early Edge podcast regular enters the 2021 season 351-291 all-time on NFL sides (plus $2,212), including a 326-280 against the spread mark. In addition, Hartstein has an amazing 16-4 record on his last 20 picks involving Kansas City, returning more than $1,100. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Cardinals vs. Chiefs and just revealed his expert picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Chiefs vs. Cardinals:

Chiefs vs. Cardinals odds, spread, over-under, money line

Chiefs vs. Cardinals spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Cardinals over-under: 41 points

Chiefs vs. Cardinals money line: Chiefs -160, Cardinals +140

KC: Chiefs were 8-11 against the spread last season

ARI: Cardinals were 7-9 against the spread in 2020

Why the Chiefs can cover



In the preseason, it is never fully clear how much the starters will play for any team. However, the Chiefs have arguably the best offensive personnel in the league. That gives them an advantage for as long as the top players are on the field, and that is headlined by Mahomes. The league's best quarterback played only four snaps in the preseason opener, but that is expected to rise as August continues, beginning with this contest.

In addition, the Chiefs have quirks to work on defensively and could have the overall depth advantage against Arizona as well. The Cardinals have an unproven third-string quarterback in Chris Streveler, which brings a dynamic in a game in which depth will be important. Finally, Arizona's No. 1 offense didn't function together at all in the preseason opener, meaning the Cardinals could be a bit rusty in this spot.

Why the Cardinals can cover

The Cardinals made changes to their running game during the offseason. In this matchup, that could be critical, as the Chiefs have historically struggled to stop the run. Kansas City allowed 175 yards on the ground in its first preseason game, and the Cardinals could attempt to establish that rushing attack. Arizona was also able to get a preseason win without deploying Kyler Murray or DeAndre Hopkins in its first game, which speaks to the potential quality of the Cardinals' overall roster.

Streveler, who rushed for 55 yards, was a big part of the ground attack, and Colt McCoy is an established backup. Finally, in terms of which team has the incentive to push harder in this setting, Arizona has an advantage.

How to make Cardinals vs. Chiefs picks

Hartstein is leaning under on the point total, and he's also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing that pick and the rest of his NFL expert picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Cardinals? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Larry Hartstein's Cardinals vs. Chiefs pick and analysis, all from the NFL expert who's 16-4 on picks involving Kansas City, and find out.