The first game in Saturday's NFL doubleheader pits two teams playing for two entirely different things. The Chiefs are looking to sew up the AFC's No. 1 seed and the playoff bye that comes with it. The Raiders are looking to spoil Kansas City's plans while ending a disappointing season on a positive note.

The two teams played in one of the season's more exciting games back in Week 5. In front of a nationally televised audience, the Chiefs withstood a late Raiders rally to pull out a 30-29 win. Kansas City lost to Buffalo the following week before going on a tear that includes wins in nine of its last 10 games. The hard-luck Raiders have won just five games over that span while losing five one-score games. Their lack of success compelled first-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels to bench longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr. In his first career start, quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw three touchdowns and two picks in last Sunday's three-point loss to the 49ers.

Kansas City is a considerable favorite in Week 18, but the Raiders' success last week against the 49ers has made this game anything but a layup for the Chiefs. Longtime rivals, the Raiders would love nothing more than to put a dent in the Chiefs' plans for a third trip to the Super Bowl in four years.

Here's a full breakdown of Saturday's divisional showdown.

How to watch Chiefs-Raiders

When: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 7 | 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

CBS Sports App Odds: KC -9, LV +9 | O/U 52.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

When the Chiefs have the ball

Kansas City piled up 29 first downs and 368 total yards in their first matchup with Las Vegas. Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, while running back Jerick McKinnon led the Chiefs with 53 rushing yards on just eight carries. Wideouts Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling combined to catch 10 passes for 163 yards.

McKinnon is second behind Kelce (12) for the team lead with eight touchdown catches. Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco was elevated to the starting lineup back in Week 7 and has had several impressive performances, including his first career 100-yard rushing performance in Week 11 against the Chargers.

The 2019 league MVP, Mahomes is looking to put the final bow on what appears to be his second MVP season. He enters Saturday's game with 5,048 yards and 40 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions. Mahomes has been on a tear as of late; he's thrown 10 touchdowns over his past four games.

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 67.0 YDs 5048 TD 40 INT 12 YD/Att 8.12 View Profile

Daunting would not be a word used to describe the 2022 Raiders' defense. The unit is currently 25th in the NFL in points allowed, 29th in passing yards allowed, 23rd in third down efficiency and 27th in red zone efficiency. Las Vegas does possess one of the NFL's top defensive players in defensive end Maxx Crosby, who enters Saturday's game with 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 20 tackles for loss.

When the Raiders have the ball

While they're 12th in the NFL in scoring, the Raiders' offense has been wildly inconsistent. Over their past four games, the Raiders' offense rotated between 30-point games and games that saw them fail to score 20 points. The inconsistent play may have been what compelled McDaniels to switch quarterbacks entering last week's game against San Francisco.

Stidham was mostly good last Sunday in nearly leading the Raiders to an upset. His untimely pick in overtime, however, allowed the 49ers to kick the game-winning field goal. Stidham leaned heavily on Pro Bowl wideout Davante Adams, who caught 7-of-11 targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns. He also had success getting the ball to former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller, who caught three passes for 72 yards and a score.

Like Adams, the Raiders' offense has enjoyed a big season from running back Josh Jacobs. A Pro Bowler for the second time, Jacobs is slated to become the first Raiders running back since Clem Daniels way back in 1963 to win a league rushing title. The Raiders played in the AFL back then, so Jacobs can become the first Raiders running back to capture an NFL rushing title.

Josh Jacobs LV • RB • #28 Att 217 Yds 872 TD 9 FL 2 View Profile

Similar to Las Vegas, Kanas City's defense isn't drawing comparisons to the Steel Curtain. In fact, the Chiefs' defense has allowed more touchdown passes (32) than any other unit. Kansas City's unit is also last in the league in red zone efficiency. They are seventh in third-down efficiency, however, which has allowed the Chiefs to mask some of their main deficiencies.

The Chiefs' pass rush has been one of the unit's greatest strengths. Led by Chris Jones' 13 sacks, the Chiefs enter Saturday's game one sack shy of 50 for the season. Jones is the unit's only Pro Bowler, but the Chiefs have two other game-changing defenders in linebacker Nick Bolton and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. Bolton has 165 tackles and two interceptions this season. Sneed leads the Chiefs with three interceptions, 11 pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Prediction

Like their first matchup, expect another highly entertaining game between these two longtime rivals. Also like the first game, expect the Chiefs to prevail behind the play of Mahomes, who is looking to lock up his second MVP trophy. A Chiefs win would also improve their standing in the recently revamped AFC playoff schedule. Score: Chiefs 38, Raiders 31