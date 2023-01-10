The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL when they fired Frank Reich during the 2022 season. They then made an even more shocking decision when they named former Colts center Jeff Saturday interim coach. Saturday won his first game but didn't win any after that as Indianapolis finished the season with a 4-12-1 record.

With the 2022 season behind them, the Colts are moving forward with their coaching search. Indianapolis requested to speak with several assistant coaches Monday, a day after its season officially came to a close. Expect the Colts to work quickly, as the Cardinals and Texans recently joined the list of teams that are looking to fill head coaching vacancies.

Here's a rundown of the coaches the Colts have requested to speak with so far.

Coaching requests were reported by CBS Sports, ESPN and NFL Network

Aaron Glenn, Lions DC

A 15-year NFL veteran, Glenn intercepted 41 career passes and was a three-time Pro Bowler at cornerback. Glenn recently concluded his second season as the Lions' defensive coordinator. While his defense was near the bottom in several major categories, Glenn's unit did force 22 turnovers, which included at least one in 15 games.

Ben Johnson, Lions OC

With Johnson at the helm, the Lions' offense was one of the NFL's best in 2022. The unit finished fifth in the NFL in scoring, eighth in passing, third in rushing touchdowns and fourth in third-down efficiency. Johnson oversaw a career rebirth for quarterback Jared Goff, who enjoyed his best statistical season to date.

Raheem Morris, Rams DC

Morris is a year removed from earning his Super Bowl ring as an assistant coach. A 21-year NFL coaching veteran, Morris' background includes three years as a head coach in Tampa. Morris also served as a defensive backs coach in Tampa and Washington. He also spent three seasons as the Falcons' assistant head coach/receivers coach/passing game coordinator. Morris served in that role when Atlanta captured the NFC title in 2016.

Shane Steichen, Eagles OC

A 12-year coaching veteran, the 37-year-old Steichen has spent the past two seasons as the Eagles' offensive coordinator. He has presided this season over an Eagles offense that is third in the NFL in scoring, ninth in passing, fifth in rushing, fourth in third-down efficiency and third in red zone efficiency. Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Miles Sanders each enjoyed Pro Bowl berths this season under Steichen's watch.