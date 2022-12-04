The Dallas Cowboys are coming off back-to-back impressive performances and will look to continue that success when they take on the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. After crushing Minnesota 40-3, the Cowboys (8-3) followed that up with a 28-20 win over the New York Giants in a key battle between NFC East contenders. The Colts (4-7-1), however, have struggled mightily the past few weeks, including in a 24-17 home loss against Pittsburgh this past Monday night. Indianapolis, which is three games behind in the chase for the last Wild Card spot, has lost five of six, including two in a row.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. Colts picks, you need to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-110 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colts vs. Cowboys and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines and trends for Colts vs. Cowboys:

Colts vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -10.5

Colts vs. Cowboys over/under: 44.5 points

Colts vs. Cowboys money line: Colts +430, Cowboys -600

IND: Colts are 5-0 against the spread in their last five road games against teams with a winning home record

DAL: Cowboys are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games in December

Colts vs. Cowboys picks: See picks here



Why the Cowboys can cover

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had six catches for 106 yards last week in the win over the New York Giants, his seventh career game with 100 or more receiving yards. He has five or more catches in nine of his past 10 games and will look for his fifth game in a row with five or more receptions. Lamb's been targeted 10 or more times in six games, but has had just one double-figure catch outing. That came in a 31-28 overtime loss at Green Bay, when he caught 11 passes for 150 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Dallas is led by linebacker Micah Parsons. He had his ninth career two-plus sack game last week against the Giants, which is tied with Aldon Smith (9) for the most two-sack games by a player in his first two seasons since 1982. He is the third player (Smith and Hall of Famer Reggie White) since 1982 with 12 or more sacks in each of his first two seasons. He can became the fifth player since 1982 with seven games of two or more sacks in single season if he can duplicate last week's performance against the Colts. See which team to pick here.

Why the Colts can cover

Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan leads the Indianapolis passing attack. In 10 games this season, Ryan has completed 269 of 391 attempts (68.8%) for 2,642 yards and 11 touchdowns with 10 interceptions for a rating of 86.3. Ryan has also carried 21 times for 72 yards (3.4 average) and one TD. He has converted eight first downs. His best game this season came in a 34-27 win over Jacksonville on Oct. 16. In that game, Ryan completed 42 of 58 attempts (72.4%) for 389 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. leads the receiving corps with a team-high 74 receptions for 739 yards (10.0 average) and two touchdowns. He has seven plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high 28-yarder. He has 286 yards after the catch, and has converted 39 first downs. His best effort was a 13-catch performance for 134 yards (10.3 average) in the win over Jacksonville. See which team to pick here.

How to make Colts vs. Cowboys picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, projecting 46 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cowboys vs. Colts on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Colts spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its NFL picks since 2017, and find out.