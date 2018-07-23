Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory fully reinstated from suspension

After getting his conditional reinstatement last week, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been fully reinstated by the league. According to reports from Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Gregory was informed of his reinstatement by the NFL.

Gregory was suspended for the entire 2017 season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. Since being taken in the second round of the 2015 draft, he has played in only 14 games and notched just one sack. He's been suspended thrice for repeated violations of the NFL's substances of abuse policy.

Gregory failed a marijuana test at the NFL combine, which is why he fell from being a potential top 10 pick and tumbled all the way to the back half of the second round. Before the 2016 season, he was hit with a four-game suspension for another failed test. While serving that suspension, he got suspended an additional 10 games for failing another test. Gregory returned for the final two games of the 2016 season, but shortly after the regular season ended, he was suspended for at least one year. That suspension is the one from which he has just been reinstated.

The news of Gregory's full-scale return comes at a good time for the Cowboys, who will be without David Irving for the first four games of the season due to another suspension and will have Maliek Collins open camp on the physically unable to perform list. Adding a body to the DeMarcus Lawrence-led pass rush should help the Cowboys improve defensively in 2018, which they'll need to do to offset the possible up-and-down performance of an offense that lost its two longest-tenured and most consistent receiving weapons to retirement (Jason Witten) and release (Dez Bryant) earlier this offseason.