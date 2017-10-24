Randy Gregory will reportedly apply for reinstatement this offseason

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is currently serving yet another suspension for violating the league's drug policy. He's eligible to apply for reinstatement in early November, but according to a report from Yahoo! Sports, he may not do so until the offseason.

"I think there are still some personal issues to work through," Yahoo! quoted a league source saying, regarding Gregory's potential November reinstatement. "It's important that he's in the right place personally and that might require some additional time."

"Given the sensitivity of this matter, confidentiality of the program and Randy's privacy, I am unable to comment," Gregory's attorney told Pro Football Talk. "However, I will confirm Randy has every intention of getting back on the football field."

Gregory, who failed a marijuana test at the NFL combine and thus fell from being a top-five pick all the way to the end of the second round, has violated the policy several times since entering the league.

After a rookie season during which he played 12 games and did not record a sack, Gregory was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 campaign for a failed test. A few months later, he failed another test and was suspended for an additional 10 games.

During that 10-game ban, it was announced that he had failed yet another test and faced a year-long suspension. However, that suspension was not instituted until about a week before Dallas' playoff game; in between, he returned to the team in Week 16, and played sparingly over the final two games of the year, recording his first career sack in the Cowboys' final regular season contest. He supposedly missed a scheduled drug that that might have allowed him to play in the playoffs, resulting in the league instituting that one-year suspension from which he will soon be eligible to apply for reinstatement.

During a Tuesday radio appearance, Jerry Jones declined to say whether or not Gregory might return to the team.

"I wouldn't get into what we're going to do there, and what he's going to do there," he said. "But I do know that as we move forward with the league relative to how we handle a situation like Randy Gregory, his opportunity to play will get better and better. He's, I think, the classic case of potentially what we ought to consider when we're looking at some of our substance issues. I'm just going to hold it at that. I don't want to speculate on whether he'll be on the field for us here at that time or not."