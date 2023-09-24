The Arizona Cardinals have been more competitive than expected through their first two games, but blowing a 20-0 halftime lead against the Giants last week might have shaken their confidence going forward. On Sunday, they host arguably the most dominant team through the first two weeks of the 2023 season, the Dallas Cowboys. Arizona (0-2) fell 31-28 last week, while Dallas (2-0) has outscored both New York teams a combined 70-10 en route to blowout wins. The teams last met in January 2022, a 25-22 Arizona victory on the road.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Dallas is listed as a 13-point road favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 43 in the latest Cowboys vs. Cardinals odds.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals spread: Cowboys -13

Cowboys vs. Cardinals over/under: 43 points

Cowboys vs. Cardinals money line: Cowboys -705, Cardinals +501

Why the Cowboys can cover

The 2023 season looked to be off to a perfect start for Dallas until an injury by top cornerback Trevon Diggs in Thursday's practice will sideline him for the rest of the season. The Cowboys' defense has stifled Daniel Jones and Zach Wilson thus far and should continue to be elite led by Micah Parsons, but Diggs' loss still leaves a void. Parsons, the favorite for 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, recorded three tackles for a loss and two sacks last Sunday against the Jets.

Dallas' offense has been equally as productive thus far led by quarterback Dak Prescott, who completed 31 of 38 passes for 255 yards and two scores. His main target, wide receiver Cee Dee Lamb, caught a game-high 11 passes for 143 yards, though both touchdowns went to tight ends: Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker. Running back Tony Pollard rushed 25 times for 79 yards and caught seven passes for 37 yards. It will be an uphill battle for Arizona to slow down Dallas' potent offense this weekend. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cardinals can cover

To say the Cardinals looked dominant in the first half against the Giants would be an understatement. Arizona led 20-0 at halftime and looked to be fully in control heading towards their first win of 2023. But a 31-8 second half capped off by a Graham Gano field goal as time expired pushed Arizona to its second defeat and 14th in their last 15 games at State Farm Stadium. Arizona has now lost nine straight games dating back to last season, the second-longest streak in the league behind the Bears.

James Conner rushed for 106 yards and a score but did most of his damage before halftime, while new quarterback Joshua Dobbs threw for 228 yards and a score in the defeat. Arizona had three pass catchers top the 50-yard mark on Sunday: rookie Michael Wilson (3-56-0), tight end Zach Ertz (6-56-0), and top wide receiver Marquise Brown (6-54-1). Arizona did not allow a sack nor commit a turnover, which seems like a formula that needs to be repeated in order to stay in the game with Dallas on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

