The Dallas Cowboys (4-2) will try to extend their 10-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) on Sunday afternoon. Dallas has only played two home games this season, picking up wins over the Jets and Patriots. The Cowboys split a pair of road games against the 49ers and Chargers before having the week off last week. Los Angeles has lost two of its last three games, falling to Pittsburgh in a 24-17 final in Week 7.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are favored by 7 points in the latest Cowboys vs. Rams odds, while the over/under is 45.5 points according to the SportsLine consensus.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Cowboys vs. Rams:

Cowboys vs. Rams spread: Cowboys -7

Cowboys vs. Rams over/under: 45.5 points

Cowboys vs. Rams money line: Cowboys: -309, Rams: +243

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is going to play five of its next seven games at home, where it has won 10 consecutive games. The Cowboys bounced back from a blowout loss to San Francisco with a 20-17 road win against the Chargers as quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 272 yards and rushed for 40 more. They had an extra week to prepare for this game, while Los Angeles is going on the road for the first time in four weeks.

The Rams have dropped four of their last six games, including a 24-17 loss to Pittsburgh last week as 3-point favorites. Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed less than half of his passes and threw an interception, while kicker Brett Maher missed a pair of field goals and an extra point. Maher is being replaced by Lucas Havrisik, who is making his NFL debut after being signed off Cleveland's practice squad.

Why the Rams can cover

The Cowboys have been inconsistent over their past four games, suffering double-digit losses to the Cardinals and 49ers during that stretch. They were embarrassed by San Francisco in a 42-10 final, as the 49ers controlled the game from start to finish. Prescott has thrown just six touchdowns to four interceptions this season, getting held under 280 passing yards in every game.

Los Angeles has a losing record coming into this game, but all four of its losses have come by single digits. The Rams have won two of their first three road games, picking up victories over Cincinnati and Indianapolis. Stafford is less than 100 yards away from cracking the 2,000-yard mark this season, giving the Rams more firepower through the air in this matchup. See which team to pick here.

