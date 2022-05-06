Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is fast. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is fast. There is no denying either statement, but being known as one of the fastest players in the NFL is not enough for either player, they want to prove they are No. 1 when it comes to speed.

The two wide receivers have gone back and forth before on who would win in a race, and they are back at it again, challenging each other and calling the other one out for not having as much speed.

When asked if he could outrun "Cheetah," Metcalf shook his head yes and said:

"I got a different type of speed ... There's Cheetah speed and I got DK speed, and that's just me."

Hill responded, saying, "Put up 50K and the money goes to any charity you want if you win !! I DM you and you was scared. I got receipts."

Metcalf topped out at 22.64 mph during the well-known chase down of Arizona Cardinal's Budda Baker last year.

Hill hit pretty close to that mark in his top speed, as recorded by Next Gen Stats. His top speed of 22.6 mph came against the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, when Hill was on the Kansas City Chiefs.

When it comes to 40 times, Hill has the advantage. Hill ran a 4.29 in the 40-yard-dash, while Metcalf ran a 4.33.

The NFL posted that Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown said he has $50K on Metcalf, but Brown corrected it in the comments saying he only put down $5K.

The two have been talking about a competition for a while, and we will not know for sure who is fastest until we get a one-on-one race, which seems like it may never happen.