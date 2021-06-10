Dak Prescott didn't get just one mega contract this offseason. Three months after inking a four-year, $160 million extension with the Cowboys, the star quarterback has signed a five-year deal with Air Jordan, as reported by ESPN and The Athletic. Prescott had previously been partnered with Adidas but has traded sponsorship teams ahead of the 2021 season, becoming the only quarterback and Dallas Cowboy, as well as the highest-paid NFL player overall, on the Jordan Brand roster.

Negotiated by Prescott's marketing agent, Peter Miller, the deal not only enables Jordan to showcase its footwear on the Pro Bowl signal-caller but also use the Cowboys standout in future marketing efforts. Already this offseason, The Athletic noted, Prescott has been spotted wearing all-black Jordan cleats during OTAs and minicamp.

More importantly for the Jordan Brand, Prescott gives the company's NFL lineup added star power; Jordan is more closely associated with basketball and is generally considered to have a "limited presence in the NFL compared to Adidas, Under Armour and Nike," per The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan.

Other prominent Jordan athletes include NBA stars Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Russell Westbrook; WNBA stars Maya Moore, Kia Nurse, Asia Durr, Jordin Canada, Satou Sabally, Crystal Dangerfield, Te'a Cooper and Dearica Hamby; MLB players David Price, Manny Machado and Mookie Betts; and tennis champion Sloane Stephens. Among other Jordan athletes in the NFL are Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, Packers receiver Davante Adams, Saints receiver Michael Thomas, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. Recent additions to the brand include Steelers wideout Chase Claypool and rookie Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.