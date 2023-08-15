After months of remaining unsigned, two of the NFL's highest-profile running backs found new homes this week, with Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott landing separate deals in the AFC East. Cook will join Aaron Rodgers on the Jets with a one-year contract worth up to $8.6 million, while Elliott is joining the rival Patriots on a one-year deal worth up to $6M.

Now that the big names are in place, which players and teams should be celebrating? And which ones could be negatively affected by the moves? Here's our take on the winners and losers of the situation:

Winner: Jets fans

Did the Jets need Dalvin Cook? Not necessarily. But the minute New York traded for Aaron Rodgers, needs went out the window in favor of wants. This is now an "all-in" operation, for better or worse, and as a fan, at the very least, that's fun. Cook will undoubtedly make the already-enticing offense more explosive, even if it's just for a year. His Jets jersey will fly off the shelves.

Cook's arrival does not end Hall's prospects as the Jets' long-term RB1. If anything, it might help Hall return from his 2022 knee injury at a healthier speed. But let's not pretend this couldn't hurt the second-year back's trajectory. As long as Cook is active, the veteran will command a heavy workload as the Jets' lead ball-carrier, reducing his younger counterpart to a secondary role.

Winner: Aaron Rodgers

The longtime Packers quarterback would've been better off getting big-name offensive line upgrades, but that's another story. After all, if your protection might be shoddy, you might as well stock up on weapons to whom you can dump the ball! No matter how you slice it, the Jets are better with Cook, and that's good news for Rodgers, who's trying to make an instant title run in New York.

Elliott was always a safe bet to get a modest deal in the ballpark of $5M per year thanks to his inefficient finish with the Cowboys. But Cook netting just $7M (without incentives) on a one-year deal is yet another financial red flag for the big-name RB market. Technically, Cook will be the seventh-highest-paid RB in 2023 on that number, but that's behind three guys who are essentially on the one-year franchise tag. And his resume, fresh off four straight 1,100-yard seasons, could've conceivably dictated a deal worth more than $10-11M per year. Jacobs' younger profile would suggest he deserves at least as much, if not sizably more, than Cook, but amid a holdout under the tag, it's hard to envision the Raiders agreeing to give him anymore than his designated $10M.

The Cowboys were already unlikely to reunite with Elliott, but Zeke's official relocation confirms Tony Pollard is the man in Dallas. More than that, it puts Vaughn in a position to quickly cement himself as the No. 2 on a loaded offense. The rookie sixth-rounder is already a fan favorite for his underdog shiftiness, which was on full display in the team's preseason opener.

Loser: Dolphins fans

Like Jets fans, this group didn't need Cook to enter 2023 with high hopes. A committee of Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane is plenty capable of aiding an offense that truly runs through Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, etc. But Miami always felt like the most logical destination for Cook, a Miami native whose juice would've blended nicely into Mike McDaniel's system. Now, instead, that committee will lead the way, and the Dolphins will have to face Cook at least twice this season, all while sporting arguably the least exciting RB group in a division also featuring James Cook (Bills) and the Patriots' newly fortified backfield.