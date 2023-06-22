Ever since the Vikings released Dalvin Cook, the Dolphins have widely been considered favorites to pursue the Pro Bowl running back. Cook has only fueled the fire, teasing a potential return to his hometown. But now the free agent is hinting at interest from another AFC East contender, using social media this week to suggest the Jets are also on his radar, and vice versa.

Though Cook is reportedly in no rush to sign with a new team as he seeks close to $10 million per year, the seven-year veteran shared and liked multiple tweets Wednesday that indicated interest in New York. In addition to reposting an ESPN segment in which panelists deem him a logical fit for the Jets, Cook also liked a "Pat McAfee Show" clip suggesting the same thing. He also liked a fan's tweet claiming ESPN has reported the Jets are "doing their homework" on the running back.

Cook has engaged similar proposals regarding a potential Dolphins team-up, even liking a fan's mockup of him wearing Miami's colors as recently as this week. He previously shared an image of himself at the Dolphins' stadium on Instagram, just after his release. But it's safe to say, at least in his eyes, Miami isn't the only logical destination in the AFC East.

Funny enough, both the Bills and Patriots have also been connected to Cook. His younger brother, James, plays for Buffalo, and the Bills have done plenty of RB shuffling since Devin Singletary's departure in free agency. New England, meanwhile, just released veteran James Robinson and hosted wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a free-agent visit; Cook recently told ESPN that it'd be "epic" to join the same team as Hopkins, who was released by the Cardinals earlier this offseason.

The Jets, for what it's worth, don't necessarily have a dire need at RB, with promising 2022 rookie Breece Hall atop the depth chart. Hall is recovering from an ACL tear, however, leaving reserves Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and fifth-round rookie Israel Abanikanda as the top alternatives.