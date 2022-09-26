Recent injuries have taken some of the shine off of the Detroit Lions' positive start to the 2022 regular season. Starting safety Tracy Walker suffering a season-ending injury during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. During the same game, starting running back D'Andre Swift aggravated a previous ankle injury while also injuring his shoulder.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Swift could benefit from having the next two games off to allow him to heal before coming back following Detroit's Week 6 bye (h/t ESPN). The Lions' next two games are against Seattle and at New England before heading into their bye. Detroit will face the Cowboys in Dallas the week after their bye.

"We're looking at it," Campbell said about Swift and the possibility of shutting him down for a few games. "That shoulder's a little sore. We'll see where he's at, but it could be an issue."

A three-year veteran, Swift has had just 35 touches through the season's first three games. When he has gotten the ball, the former Georgia Bulldog has been tough for opposing defenses to stop. He's averaging a staggering 8.6 yards-per-carry while scoring touchdowns on the ground and through the air. Swift had 144 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the Lions' 38-35 loss to Philadelphia in Week 1. He's had combined 12 carries for 87 yards over the Lions' last two games, a win over the Commanders and Sunday's four-point loss in Minnesota.

If Swift misses time, that will lead to more work for Jamaal Williams, a former Packer who is in the midst of his second season with the Lions. Williams already leads the team with 43 carries and four touchdown runs. Swift's possible absence would also lead to more opportunities for backup Craig Reynolds, who had 11 total touches during the Lions' first three games.

While missing Swift would be a loss, the Lions appear to have the ability to lean on other skill players in the interim. The Lions are currently second in the NFL in scoring, fourth in rushing and first in yards-per-carry average. Detroit's passing game has been spearheaded by Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has 23 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns entering next Sunday's game against Seattle.