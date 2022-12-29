The Raiders are benching Derek Carr for backup Jarrett Stidham for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season despite still being mathematically alive in the playoff race.

"We think it's an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn't had much time to play," Josh McDaniels told reporters. "Talking to Derek, who was great, he understands the scenario that we're in [and is] very supportive. ... There's a lot to be sorted through once the season's over."

Carr signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension this offseason, tying him to Las Vegas through 2025, but if you're reading the tea leaves, Sunday night in Pittsburgh could have been his last game with the Raiders.

He could be cut for a $5.6 million cap hit if the move is made within three days of the Super Bowl. He has approximately $40 million in injury guarantees left on his contract, which could be one reason for his benching. The other: It maintains Carr's health and gives the Raiders flexibility this offseason to keep, or trade, him.

With the stage set for his potential Raiders' exit, who could be the team's next quarterback in 2023? We break down a list of possible candidates.

Top Options

Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Brady is the first obvious possibility. He could reunite with Josh McDaniels after a 2022 season with Todd Bowles that has been a grind in Tampa Bay. He could still have a desire to play in 2023 and beyond, though will turn 46 next August. Question is, would he want to play in a division with Patrick Mahomes and with a defense as bad as the Raiders? When he signed with Tampa Bay in 2020, they had the makings of one of the best defenses in the league, which turned out to be true.

Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB It's anyone's best guess where Rodgers will play in 2023. The Packers are making an improbable playoff push, but like Brady, it's been one of the toughest seasons of his career. Trade or retirement could be an option. Rodgers would have to be option 1A or 1B for the Raiders, given he's the back-to-back reigning MVP and could reunite with Davante Adams. However, like with Brady, would Rodgers want to play in this division and with this defense? Green Bay's defensive unit has been like Swiss cheese in the playoffs with Rodgers, but imagine him with Las Vegas' unit.

Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB If it's not Brady, the other QB with obvious connections to Josh McDaniels is Jimmy Garoppolo, who was with McDaniels on the Patriots from 2014-17. Garoppolo will be a free agent this offseason and could be a long-term bridge to the Raiders' quarterback of the future. Garoppolo may not be much of an upgrade over Carr, but he would probably be cheaper.

Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders QB Of course, Carr staying with the Raiders is still an option. He has a full no-trade clause and Las Vegas may not find a more attractive veteran option out there. His days in Silver and Black still look numbered, though. He's been an average quarterback in his nine seasons with the Raiders, never ranking higher than 10th in ESPN's Total QBR, with an average season rank of 19th. It might just be time for a change.

Baker Mayfield Los Angeles Rams QB It was only three weeks ago that Mayfield put the kibosh on the Raiders' playoff hopes by leading a miraculous comeback against Las Vegas two days after signing with the Rams, capped by a 98-yard touchdown drive. He's a free agent this offseason, and the former No. 1 pick could be a cheap option. His stock is rising after Week 16's 50-point game. So yeah, it's possible.

ROOKIE Unless the Raiders can land Brady or Rodgers, they have to seriously think about drafting a QB in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, along with potentially bringing in a veteran QB. They are currently slotted for the ninth pick, just outside the expected range for Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud or Will Levis. Will they want to make a costly play up the board like San Francisco did in 2021?



