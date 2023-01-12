Prior to Week 17, the Las Vegas Raiders made the decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. The decision was just as much about the future as it was the present, as it signaled that the franchise was set to move on from their longtime quarterback this offseason.

Carr stepped away from the team for the final two weeks of the regular season, and he is now set to step away from the Raiders for good. On Thursday, NFL Media reported that the Raiders will begin the process of evaluating the trade market for Carr. Not long after, the quarterback posted his official goodbye to the Raiders franchise on Twitter, and also said that he plans on continuing his pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy.

A three-time Pro Bowler who has thrown for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this year, Carr had started started 91 consecutive games for the Raiders, the longest active streak by any QB in the NFL. The veteran just this offseason signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension tying him to Las Vegas through 2025, and was a catalyst for the team's blockbuster acquisition of wide receiver Davante Adams.

But while Carr has been at least an average starter for much of his career, often drawing high marks for his leadership amid multiple regime changes, he's also logged just a single playoff appearance in almost a decade in silver and black.

Despite his lucrative new deal, Carr, 31, can be released or traded after the season without hardly any financial penalty, instantly saving the Raiders approximately $30M. However, any move needs to be done by Feb. 15; that's when his $40.4 million in salary over the next two seasons becomes guaranteed. If a trade is not reached by that deadline, the Raiders will release Carr, per The Athletic.

With the Raiders set to explore an upgrade, with current Buccaneers QB and longtime Josh McDaniels partner Tom Brady among the splashiest possibilities, where might Carr end up in 2023? Keeping in mind that the veteran has a no-trade clause that could allow him to control his fate, here's an early rundown of logical suitors:

Long shots



Colts You'd think Indy will pivot from its unceasing commitment to veteran retreads after this year's Matt Ryan flop, but can we really put this one past Jim Irsay, especially if a new coach convinces himself Carr can be rejuvenated in fresh scenery? He's at least a half-decade younger than Ryan, and would conceivably welcome a shot to play with Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. and a solid defense. They've got the cap space to make it work.

Giants Giants fans buying into Daniel Jones' future won't like this, and truth be told, Jones at 25 may well be the better bet for a transitioning New York roster. But Brian Daboll's squad is already on the verge of playoff contention, and Carr, plus other more proven additions, might be enticing considering how much cap space ($59M) they have at their disposal.

Patriots No one is quite sure what to make of Mac Jones, who wouldn't have to be dumped even if Carr were acquired, but Bill Belichick is surely getting a little impatient when it comes to getting proven QB production post-Tom Brady. New England has plenty of cash (projected $55M in 2023 cap space) to make this work, and the team already has a major connection to McDaniels, who might be willing to work with his old friends if, for example, Brady is coming his way anyway.

Saints Both Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston figure to be playing elsewhere in 2023, and while their cap situation is always a mess, they don't exactly have the ammo to easily grab a top QB prospect in the draft, having traded away their first-rounder. Coach Dennis Allen, meanwhile, knows Carr from his time as Raiders coach, leading the team in 2014 when Carr was drafted. Should Allen depart, of course, that connection would vanish.

Seahawks Carr may or may not be an upgrade on Geno Smith, whose career resurgence but recent slide will leave them in a unique position ahead of the 2023 draft. Seattle feels more likely to invest in a young QB with one of its top picks, but with a lot of cap space, maybe they double-dip at the position, as they did years ago when first adding Russell Wilson.

Top contenders