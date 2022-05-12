The Miami Dolphins have had a very solid offseason, but one curious thing they have been doing is stockpiling running backs. To go with Salvon Ahmed, Gerrid Doaks and Myles Gaskin already on roster, Miami signed former San Francisco 49ers back Raheem Mostert, former Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel and former Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds.

While cuts will surely be made at the position, all three of the running backs the Dolphins brought in are well known to the NFL and fantasy football world. How are they going to figure out this rotation? Associate head coach and running backs coach Eric Studesville says that he will let the players themselves sort it out.

"We don't know yet," Studesville said about the competition at running back, via the Dolphins' official website. "You create a competitive environment and you let those guys go sort it out because that's how it's going to happen. They're going to sort it out as to who contributes and where and how and how much. So that's what you do. You build a group of people – great people – who want to be smart and are committed to what you're trying to do, and you let them go and showcase what they can do."

A dominant ground game is something new head coach Mike McDaniel is known for as the former run game coordinator and offensive coordinator for the 49ers. No matter who was in the backfield for San Francisco, they found success. Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel, Jeff Wilson Jr., Jerick McKinnon, Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Mostert all had their moments toting the rock for the 49ers over the past few seasons, and having a committee of running backs is again something McDaniel will rely on.