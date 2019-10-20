Dolphins vs. Bills odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for an AFC East battle as the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins square off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Era Field. Buffalo is 4-1 overall and 1-1 at home, while Miami is 0-5 overall and 0-1 on the road. Buffalo has been good against the spread this season (4-1), while Miami has been faring much worse (1-4). The Bills feature an offense that is averaging 372.3 yards per game, which ranks 10th in the NFL. Miami, meanwhile, is giving up an average of 439.8 yards per game on defense, which ranks dead last in the league. Buffalo is favored by 17-points in the latest Bills vs. Dolphins odds, while the Over-Under is set at 41.5. Before you lock in any Dolphins vs. Bills picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model knows the Bills have had success against the Dolphins in recent years. In fact, the Bills are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games against Miami at home. In Buffalo's last game at home against Miami, quarterback Josh Allen completed 17-of-26 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 95 yards and two scores. Buffalo's young quarterback is coming off a solid showing against the Titans, a game in which he threw for 219 yards and two scores. Wide receiver John Brown also played well against Tennessee, hauling in five receptions for 75 yards.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, lost a contest that couldn't have been any closer, falling to the Redskins 17-16. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick rallied the Dolphins back from a 17-3 fourth quarter deficit and he'll look to lead Miami to its first win of the season on Sunday. For his career, Fitzpatrick has thrown for 29,792 yards and 192 touchdowns.

Defensively, Miami is giving up 36 points per game, which ranks 32nd in the NFL. Buffalo, meanwhile, features a ferocious defense that ranks fourth in the NFL, allowing opponents an average of 14 points per game. The Bills' defense has also allowed the second fewest passing touchdowns (3) this season.

