The NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles were able to keep their top two cornerbacks from the 2022 season -- James Bradberry (three years, $38 million) and Darius Slay (three years, $42 million) -- despite overtures from other NFL teams. Slay's situation became so tenuous at one point that the Eagles allowed him to seek a trade. The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback revealed that during this timeframe, before agreeing to a reworked deal with Philadelphia, he almost joined a new team, the Baltimore Ravens.

"I was almost — this close — a Baltimore Raven," Slay said on his "Big Play Slay" podcast. "I was this close. This close. But I wanted to be an Eagle, I stayed an Eagle, because I know me and Howie were going to figure something out. But the Baltimore Ravens were the first team that called, and they offered just what I wanted, and I just said, if the Eagles do that, I'm going to stay an Eagle. It was nice.

"I almost was a Raven."

With The First Pick Newsletter With The First Pick Newsletter Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more. I agree to receive the "With The First Pick Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

However, general manager Howie Roseman and Slay were able to come together on deal that keeps the Eagles right in the thick of the NFC race of years to come. The former Detroit Lion came to Philadelphia via trade prior to the start of the 2020 season, and he has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his last two seasons with the Eagles.