After a dramatic week, cornerback Darius Slay is officially remaining with the Philadelphia Eagles. On Thursday, he agreed to a two-year extension, the team announced. Slay reportedly gets a three-year, $42 million deal that includes $23 million fully guaranteed.

It appeared the Eagles were on the way to losing their No. 1 cornerback on Wednesday. The five-time Pro Bowler had recently received permission to seek a trade while negotiating a potential extension with Philadelphia, and then came the reports of a looming release. However, Slay was never officially released, and then, things changed in a big way.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported Wednesday night that the Eagles were having a hard time letting Slay go, and wanted to keep him. ESPN then followed up saying Slay was expected to stay with the Eagles.

Not long after, Slay announced on Twitter that he would indeed not be leaving the City of Brotherly Love.

The Eagles secured a pivotal piece of their Super Bowl secondary Tuesday, re-signing free agent cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year contract. Two days later, they found a way to keep Slay.

Originally acquired via trade from the Lions prior to the 2020 season, Slay has spent three seasons as the Eagles' top cover man. The five-time Pro Bowler has totaled seven interceptions and 31 pass deflections during his Philly tenure. He signed a three-year, $50 million extension upon arrival but was due more than $26M in 2023, making him a potential cap casualty. His release would have ultimately saved the Eagles $17.5M this year, with the team designating him a post-June 1 cut, per NFL Media.