The Philadelphia Eagles and cornerback James Bradberry agreed in principle Tuesday on a three-year contract, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed. ESPN is reporting the deal is worth up to $44 million, including $6 million in incentives.

The Eagles reached out to Bradberry on Tuesday morning about returning and he took a discount to stay in Philadelphia, a source confirmed to CBS Sports. He told CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson why he returned.

"I went back because of the familiarity and the coaching staff, because I love the city and playing for the Eagles. They also gave me a deal around what I was looking for. Yes, there were other teams that offered me more, but I feel like Philly fit me the best," Bradberry said.

Bradberry was arguably the best cover corner in the NFL last season. Of players that were targeted a minimum of 75 times, Bradberry allowed 44% of passes thrown his way to be caught -- best in the league. The 4.7 yards per attempt allowed was also the best in the league and the 44.5 passer rating by opposing quarterbacks targeting Bradberry was first in the NFL.

Bradberry and Darius Slay were arguably the best cornerback duo in 2022. They appear set for the sequel in 2023.