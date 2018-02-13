Eagles reportedly could go into 2018 season without filling key coaching position
The Eagles might take a pass on filling one of the their biggest coaching vacancies
The one downside to winning the Super Bowl is that your coaching staff almost always ends up getting raided, which is exactly what has happened to the Eagles over the past week.
Since winning the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, the Eagles have lost their QBs coach (John DeFilippo) and their offensive coordinator (Frank Reich). Although the Eagles have already found DeFilippo's replacement in assistant QB coach Press Taylor, it looks like they're not in any hurry to replace Reich.
As a matter of fact, they might not even replace Reich at all.
According to NFL.com, the Eagles "have no immediate plans" to hire an offensive coordinator. Instead of filling the job, the Eagles are reportedly planning to give more responsibility to two guys who are already on the coaching staff: Running backs coach Duce Staley and wide receivers coach Mike Groh.
The Eagles don't necessarily need to hire an offensive coordinator and that's because they still have the coach who's responsible for calling their plays: Doug Pederson. Although Reich has been the OC in Philadelphia for the past two seasons, Pederson has been calling the plays. With Reich out of the picture, it appears the Eagles are thinking about making Staley a de facto run game coordinator and turning Groh into a passing game coordinator.
With the coaching staff set up like that, Pederson would still call the plays, with input from both Staley and Groh.
Going without an offensive coordinator isn't exactly a common to thing to do in the NFL. In 2017, only three teams went that route: the 49ers, Browns and Texans.
That list is now down to two teams though, because Browns coach Hue Jackson finally realized he was in over his head and hired an offensive coordinator (Todd Haley) in January. As for the other two teams, both Bill O'Brien and Kyle Shanahan became successful once they got the right quarterback in place with Deshaun Watson and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Pederson already has the right quarterback in place, so it's very possible that the Eagles won't miss a beat in 2018 without an offensive coordinator.
