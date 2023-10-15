The Philadelphia Eagles look to remain undefeated as they travel to the Meadowlands to face the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia (5-0) is one of two teams in the league without a loss to this point (along with San Francisco) having defeated the Rams 23-14 in Los Angeles last Sunday. The Jets (2-3) also were victorious on the road in Week 5, having defeated the Broncos, 31-21. New York is 0-12 lifetime against Philadelphia and looks for its first win in the series. The Eagles are 3-1-1 against the spread, while the Jets are 3-2 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Eagles vs. Jets odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 42.5.

Jets vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -6.5

Jets vs. Eagles over/under: 42.5 points

Jets vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -297, Jets +238

Why the Eagles can cover

A week after giving up 31 points to Washington, Philadelphia's defense impressed in slowing down the Rams' high-powered offense, which was bolstered by the return of star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The Eagles sacked Matthew Stafford four times, and despite not forcing a turnover, they held Los Angeles to only 249 total yards. Philadelphia's unit should once again find success against the fairly inexperienced Zach Wilson, who has thrown five interceptions and been sacked 14 times this season.

On offense, Jalen Hurts eclipsed 300 yards passing for the second consecutive week, completing 25 of 38 passes for 303 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also added 15 rushing attempts for 72 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Despite Devonta Smith only catching one pass, Hurts had two receivers eclipse the 100 yard receiving mark. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (6-127-0) and tight end Dallas Goedert (8-117-1) lit up the Rams' secondary. It might be tougher this week against a Jets passing defense which is allowing only 206.4 yards through the air.

Why the Jets can cover

If New York is to pull a surprise victory on Sunday, running back Breece Hall will very likely need to be a key factor as he was in Week 5. Returning from an ACL injury as a rookie in 2022, Hall only received 32 combined carries in the season's first four games. But he was unleashed by coach Robert Saleh, to the tune of 177 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries against Denver. His explosiveness will be crucial to the Jets' offensive success, especially against a stout Eagles rushing defense.

Quarterback Zach Wilson, formerly the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2022, has been shaky this season but his play has improved the last several weeks. He completed 19 of 26 passes for 199 yards against Denver and managed the game well. Kicker Greg Zuerlein was the team's other key star against the Broncos, recording five field goals in the victory. New York's defense had a safety and late fumble return for a score in Week 5, and will need to put pressure on Hurts in order to keep the game close well into the fourth quarter.

